7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

Seven-year-old Shankar, son of Pawan Kalyan, has been critically injured in a school accident in Singapore.

MumbaiApr 08, 2025 / 03:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Pawan Kalyan Son Burnt In Fire

Pawan Kalyan Son Burnt In Fire

Shocking news has emerged from the family of South superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan. His younger son, Mark Shankar, has been severely injured in a fire accident in Singapore.

According to media reports, 7-year-old Mark Shankar, a student at a Singapore school, suffered serious burns in a fire. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is currently reported to be stable.
According to Jana Sena, Pawan Kalyan’s party, the seven-year-old Shankar sustained burns to his hands and legs. He also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Pawan Kalyan to Leave for Singapore

The actor-politician, who was on a tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, received the news. He will cut short his tour and leave for Singapore. According to Jana Sena, party leaders suggested he leave for Singapore. However, Pawan Kalyan told the leaders that he had promised the tribals on Monday that he would visit Kuridi village near Araku and learn about their problems. He also said that since the inauguration of development programmes had been arranged, he would complete this before leaving for Singapore.
Jana Sena leaders said that after completing his tour of the tribal area, Pawan Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam and then leave for Singapore.

Details of the Incident

In this accident, 19 people, including Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, were severely burnt. The devastating fire broke out at 9:45 am on Tuesday and took about 30 minutes to bring under control. According to local police, 80 people were safely evacuated. The police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Watch the viral video showing plumes of smoke:

Shankar is the Son of Pawan Kalyan’s Third Wife, Anna Lezhneva

Shankar was born in 2017 to Pawan Kalyan’s third wife, Anna Lezhneva. He is the youngest of the actor’s four children. Pawan Kalyan has a daughter, Polena, and a son, Mark Shankar, with Anna Lezhneva. Anna Lezhneva is a Russian citizen, whom Kalyan married in 2013. The actor-politician has a son, Akira, and a daughter, Aadhya, from his second wife, Renu Desai, whom he divorced in 2012.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh, the state’s Minister for Education and Information Technology, said he was shocked to hear about the fire at a Singapore school in which Pawan Kalyan’s son Shankar was burnt. Lokesh shared a post on ‘X’ writing, “Wishing him a speedy and complete recovery. Strength to the family during this difficult time and prayers for them.”

