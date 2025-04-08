7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

According to Jana Sena, Pawan Kalyan’s party, the seven-year-old Shankar sustained burns to his hands and legs. He also suffered from smoke inhalation. Pawan Kalyan to Leave for Singapore The actor-politician, who was on a tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, received the news. He will cut short his tour and leave for Singapore. According to Jana Sena, party leaders suggested he leave for Singapore. However, Pawan Kalyan told the leaders that he had promised the tribals on Monday that he would visit Kuridi village near Araku and learn about their problems. He also said that since the inauguration of development programmes had been arranged, he would complete this before leaving for Singapore.

Jana Sena leaders said that after completing his tour of the tribal area, Pawan Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam and then leave for Singapore. Details of the Incident In this accident, 19 people, including Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, were severely burnt. The devastating fire broke out at 9:45 am on Tuesday and took about 30 minutes to bring under control. According to local police, 80 people were safely evacuated. The police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Watch the viral video showing plumes of smoke: