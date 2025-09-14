Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi Says Goodbye to Social Media, Citing Personal Reasons

South Indian famous actress Aishwarya Lekshmi deactivated all her social media accounts. Find out the reason in the story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Aishwarya Lekshmi
Aishwarya Lekshmi (Image: X)

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi: A well-known face in the South Indian film industry and actress of popular films like 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'King of Kotha', Aishwarya Lekshmi has made a sudden decision. She has quit social media and deactivated all her accounts. Before taking this step, Aishwarya wrote a long post explaining her decision.

Aishwarya Distances Herself from Social Media

On September 13th, Aishwarya shared a post on her Instagram story, writing: “For a long time, I felt that staying active on social media was crucial for my career in acting. However, I gradually realised that social media has robbed me of all my happiness.”

Wants to Focus on Research

Speaking about the industry, Aishwarya Lekshmi further stated: “The reason behind closing my social media accounts is that it has distracted me from my work and research. It has robbed me of my original thoughts, negatively impacted my language and vocabulary, and stolen the small, genuine joys of my life.”

Accusations Against Social Media

Explaining her decision, Aishwarya wrote: “I am even willing to risk being forgotten in the industry. In today's time, if you're off Instagram, you're off people's minds.” She added that she is taking this step to protect the artist within her and the child she once was.

Upcoming Films

Aishwarya expressed hope that she will be able to make even better and more meaningful films in the future. Aishwarya recently appeared in films like 'Mamangam' and 'Thug Life' this year. She will next be seen in her upcoming films SYG, 'Aasha', and 'Gatta Kusthi 2'.

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 10:57 am

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi Says Goodbye to Social Media, Citing Personal Reasons
