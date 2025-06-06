scriptGood Bad Ugly actor and family in a horrific accident, father dies on the spot | Good Bad Ugly actor and family in a horrific accident, father dies on the spot. | Latest News | Patrika News
Good Bad Ugly actor and family in a horrific accident, father dies on the spot

A well-known actor from Good Bad Ugly and his family were involved in a serious road accident. His father died at the scene. Photos and videos from the incident have surfaced.

MumbaiJun 06, 2025 / 02:03 pm

Patrika Desk

Actor Shine Tom Chacko and Family Involved in Accident, father dies

Actor Shine Tom Chacko and Family Involved in Accident, father dies

Good Bad Ugly Actor Shine Tom Chacko Accident: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, known for his role in the film ‘Good Bad Ugly’, was involved in a serious accident. His father died at the scene, while the actor and his brother were rushed to Dharmapuri Government Hospital. The entire film industry is shocked by this incident, offering prayers for the actor’s recovery and paying tribute to his deceased father.

Actor Shine Tom Chacko and Family Involved in Accident

Reports suggest the accident involving actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family occurred around 7 am near Palakkottai in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. Shine, his parents, and brother were in a car driven by their driver when it collided with a lorry. Eyewitnesses described the collision as severe. All five occupants sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the Palakkottai Government Hospital for treatment. Reports indicate the actor suffered a hand injury.

Accident Pictures Surface on Social Media

The news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone eager for updates on their favourite actor. Pictures of the horrific accident are circulating online, clearly showing the impact of the collision, which resulted in the front of the car being completely destroyed. A video of the actor receiving treatment at the hospital has also emerged.

Actor Shine Tom Chacko Undergoing Treatment

Following the accident, doctors confirmed the death of the actor’s father, C.P. Chacko. Shine Tom Chacko, his mother, brother, and the driver are currently under medical observation. Further updates on their condition are awaited.

Actor Shine Tom Chacko’s Film Career

Actor Chacko began his acting career in 2011 with the film Gadamma. Prior to this, he worked as an assistant director for almost a decade. He has since appeared in prominent films such as Chapter, Annayum Rasoolum, Massala Republic, and Jigarthanda DoubleX. Chacko was recently seen in the Tamil film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar.

