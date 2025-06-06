Good Bad Ugly actor and family in a horrific accident, father dies on the spot

Actor Shine Tom Chacko and Family Involved in Accident Reports suggest the accident involving actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family occurred around 7 am near Palakkottai in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. Shine, his parents, and brother were in a car driven by their driver when it collided with a lorry. Eyewitnesses described the collision as severe. All five occupants sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the Palakkottai Government Hospital for treatment. Reports indicate the actor suffered a hand injury.

Accident Pictures Surface on Social Media The news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone eager for updates on their favourite actor. Pictures of the horrific accident are circulating online, clearly showing the impact of the collision, which resulted in the front of the car being completely destroyed. A video of the actor receiving treatment at the hospital has also emerged.

அண்மையில் வெளியான GBU படத்தில் நடித்த மலையாள நடிகர் ஷைன் டாம் சாக்கோ சென்ற கார் விபத்து… விபத்தில் ஷைன் டாம் சாக்கோ, தாய் காயம் தந்தை உயிரிழந்த பரிதாபம்#ShineTomChacko | #Accident | #Death | #PolimerNews pic.twitter.com/4ZFLsifSZE — Polimer News (@polimernews) June 6, 2025 Actor Shine Tom Chacko Undergoing Treatment Following the accident, doctors confirmed the death of the actor's father, C.P. Chacko. Shine Tom Chacko, his mother, brother, and the driver are currently under medical observation. Further updates on their condition are awaited.