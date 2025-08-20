Renowned Mimicry Artist Pala Suresh Found Dead at Home

According to reports, Suresh, reportedly suffering from heart disease, was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He lived with his family in a rented house near Thekkumuttypady in Piravom. He would wake up at his usual time every day, but when he didn't wake up on Sunday morning, his family tried to open the door. Upon opening it, they found Pala Suresh unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.