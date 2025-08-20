Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Renowned Mimicry Artist Pala Suresh Found Dead at Home

The industry is mourning another loss. Famous mimicry artist Pala Suresh has passed away. His death has shocked his fans, who are struggling to accept that he is no longer with us.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

mimicry artist Pala Suresh Dies
Pala Suresh (Image: Patrika)

Pala Suresh Passed Away: The film industry was still reeling from the death of 3 Idiots' famous actor, Achyut Potdar, when South Indian mimicry artist Pala Suresh also passed away. He died at his home after being found unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The news sent shockwaves through the film industry.

Mimicry Artist Dies at 53

According to reports, Suresh, reportedly suffering from heart disease, was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He lived with his family in a rented house near Thekkumuttypady in Piravom. He would wake up at his usual time every day, but when he didn't wake up on Sunday morning, his family tried to open the door. Upon opening it, they found Pala Suresh unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Leaves Behind Wife and Two Children

According to doctors' reports, Pala Suresh suffered a heart attack in his sleep, leading to his death. He is survived by his wife, Deepa, and two children.

Pala Suresh Worked in the Industry for 30 Years

Pala Suresh built a distinct identity in the world of mimicry over three decades. His mimicry was extremely popular. He gained considerable fame for his uncanny imitation of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, which made him a household name in the mimicry and comedy world. He also worked in several Malayalam films, television serials, and comedy shows.

Worked in This Film in 2013

In the 2013 Malayalam film 'ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi', he played the role of a journalist alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film was directed by Martin Prakkat.

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 10:58 am

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Renowned Mimicry Artist Pala Suresh Found Dead at Home
