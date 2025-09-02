Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Tollywood

Renowned filmmaker SS David passes away after heart attack

The industry has lost another star. Famous filmmaker SS David passed away after a heart attack.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Kannada filmmaker SS David passes away
Photo of SS David on X

SS David Passed Away: Sad news is coming from the South Indian film industry. Famous filmmaker and writer SS David has passed away. He bid farewell to the world at the age of 55. David suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed around 7:30 pm on August 31st in a Bengaluru pharmacy. He was rushed to a hospital in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, but was declared dead upon arrival.

David made his mark in Kannada cinema in the 1990s. He directed films like Jaihind and Dhairya, whose stories resonated with audiences. He also worked on the successful action film Police Story as a screenwriter, which was well-received by viewers.

David's family members are not in Bengaluru. His sister, who resides in Udupi (Kappu), is unable to travel and is requesting that the last rites be performed there. The police have kept his body at Victoria Hospital until clear instructions are received from his relatives regarding the funeral arrangements. His friends are waiting for the family to share information about the funeral. His friends say that S.S. David was a very good person and the industry will always miss him.

Friends and Fans Pay Tribute

News of David's death has shocked his fans on social media. Everyone is mourning the death of their favourite filmmaker, S.S. David. His friends in the film industry are also paying their tributes.

Share the news:

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 09:15 am

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Renowned filmmaker SS David passes away after heart attack
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.