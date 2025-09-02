Renowned filmmaker SS David passes away after heart attack

SS David Passed Away: Sad news is coming from the South Indian film industry. Famous filmmaker and writer SS David has passed away. He bid farewell to the world at the age of 55. David suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed around 7:30 pm on August 31st in a Bengaluru pharmacy. He was rushed to a hospital in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, but was declared dead upon arrival.
David made his mark in Kannada cinema in the 1990s. He directed films like Jaihind and Dhairya, whose stories resonated with audiences. He also worked on the successful action film Police Story as a screenwriter, which was well-received by viewers.
David's family members are not in Bengaluru. His sister, who resides in Udupi (Kappu), is unable to travel and is requesting that the last rites be performed there. The police have kept his body at Victoria Hospital until clear instructions are received from his relatives regarding the funeral arrangements. His friends are waiting for the family to share information about the funeral. His friends say that S.S. David was a very good person and the industry will always miss him.
News of David's death has shocked his fans on social media. Everyone is mourning the death of their favourite filmmaker, S.S. David. His friends in the film industry are also paying their tributes.