‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

Thug Life’s Opening Collection Kamal Haasan’s film, Thug Life, is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film showcases a unique portrayal of Kamal Haasan. Fans eagerly awaited Thug Life, and that wait is now over. According to Sacnilk data, the film collected a phenomenal ₹17 crore on its opening day. Expectations are high that the film will become a blockbuster over the weekend and earn even more than its opening day collection.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Collaborate After 38 Years Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly 38 years. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.