script‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Tollywood

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan’s film, ‘Thug Life’, has been released, and its first-day box office figures are in. The film has made a spectacular earning.

MumbaiJun 06, 2025 / 09:56 am

Patrika Desk

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1

Thug Life BO Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan’s film, mired in controversy, was released on 5 June. The makers can be pleased with the film’s first-day earnings. While the film received mixed reviews, it had a phenomenal opening. Released on a weekday, the film also received audience love. Let’s find out how many crores the film opened with…

Thug Life’s Opening Collection

Kamal Haasan’s film, Thug Life, is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film showcases a unique portrayal of Kamal Haasan. Fans eagerly awaited Thug Life, and that wait is now over. According to Sacnilk data, the film collected a phenomenal ₹17 crore on its opening day. Expectations are high that the film will become a blockbuster over the weekend and earn even more than its opening day collection.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Collaborate After 38 Years

Thug Life marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after nearly 38 years. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Decline in Occupancy

The Tamil version of Thug Life witnessed a decline in occupancy after its release. Morning shows had 50.66% occupancy, which slightly decreased to 50.35% in the afternoon and further dropped to 45.15% in the evening. The overall occupancy for the day was 48.72%. Pondicherry recorded the highest occupancy at 69.33%. It remains to be seen how Kamal Haasan’s film performs in theatres going forward.

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / ‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

National News

Eid al-Adha 2025: Delhi government issues advisory, bans sacrifice of cows, camels and certain animals

in 5 hours

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

World

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

in 4 hours

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

Tollywood

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

in 5 hours

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

20 hours ago

Latest Tollywood

‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan’s Film Receives Mixed Reactions, Amidst Controversy

Entertainment

‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan’s Film Receives Mixed Reactions, Amidst Controversy

16 hours ago

Karnataka High Court Reprimands Kamal Haasan

Entertainment

Karnataka High Court Reprimands Kamal Haasan

3 days ago

‘Raja Saab’ Release Date Announced

Entertainment

‘Raja Saab’ Release Date Announced

3 days ago

Renowned Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies at 47 After Heart Attack

Entertainment

Renowned Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies at 47 After Heart Attack

4 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

टॉलीवुड

‘Thug Life’ Storms Box Office on Opening Day

in 5 hours

From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

बॉलीवुड

From Renunciation to Politics: What's Special About the Film 'Ajey' on CM Yogi? Release Date Announced

11 hours ago

Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

मनोरंजन

Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

11 hours ago

Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

मनोरंजन

Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

13 hours ago

Chahal's Reaction to PBKS IPL Loss Goes Viral

मनोरंजन

Chahal's Reaction to PBKS IPL Loss Goes Viral

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.