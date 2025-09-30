Rajasthan: 134.74 Crore High-Level Bridge Nears Completion, Set to Benefit Dozens of Villages

The asphalting work will now commence on the high-level bridge. However, small vehicles, including motorcycles, have already started using it. The inauguration of the bridge is still about a month and a half away. Vehicles plying on the under-construction bridge could also lead to accidents. People are being forced to use this route due to necessity. The ford in the Banas River and surrounding areas are filled with water. In such a situation, the bridge is the only available route.