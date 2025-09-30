Rajasthan: 134.74 Crore High-Level Bridge Nears Completion, Set to Benefit Dozens of Villages

High-level bridge (Photo: Patrika)
The work on the high-level bridge being constructed in the Tonk district of Rajasthan at a cost of ₹134.74 crore is in its final stages. It is expected that the bridge work will be completed in a month and a half. After this, vehicles will start plying on this bridge by the end of the year. The high-level bridge will benefit dozens of villages across three sub-divisions.
It is worth noting that the construction work of this bridge began on November 8, 2021, and was scheduled to be completed by May 2024. However, the concerned firm delayed the construction, and the department granted them an extension. Subsequently, time was extended until March 2025. But the construction is still not complete. It may take another month and a half.
The asphalting work will now commence on the high-level bridge. However, small vehicles, including motorcycles, have already started using it. The inauguration of the bridge is still about a month and a half away. Vehicles plying on the under-construction bridge could also lead to accidents. People are being forced to use this route due to necessity. The ford in the Banas River and surrounding areas are filled with water. In such a situation, the bridge is the only available route.
The total length of the Banas River Gahlood High Bridge construction is 3.335 km. This includes a bridge length of 2 km and approach lengths of 1.335 km. The high bridge has a total of 45 pile caps. The Banas River Gahlood under-construction high bridge has a total of 250 girders. Upon completion of the work, the construction company will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the bridge for 10 years.
The high-level bridge being built on the Gahlood route of the Banas River will benefit dozens of villages in the Malpura, Peeplu, and Todaraisingh sub-divisions of Tonk district. Once the bridge is operational, dozens of villages, including Dholi, Kandila, Kalamanda, Naner, Janwali, Malpura, Diggi, and Peeplu, will have direct connectivity to the district headquarters. People will no longer have to travel an additional 25 km via Sohela to reach Tonk. During the monsoon season, dozens of villages in all three sub-divisions lose direct contact with the Tonk district headquarters.
Only the asphalting work remains on the bridge. There is about a month and a half of work left. After this, the bridge will be inaugurated.
-Deen Mohammad, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Tonk
