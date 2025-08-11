Tragedy in Tonk: Three Cousins Drown in Rajasthan Pond

Tonk: Three children from the same family drowned in a pond in Tonk district, Rajasthan. According to Jhirāna Station Officer Hariman Meena, Ankesh Bairava (15), a resident of Saundhiphal village in Chaugai Gram Panchayat under Peeplu sub-division, went into the pond to retrieve his buffaloes. He got into deep water and started drowning. Sunil Bairava (15) and Vikas Bairava (14) jumped in to save him, but could not swim, resulting in the deaths of all three.