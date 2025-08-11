Tragedy in Tonk: Three Cousins Drown in Rajasthan Pond

Tonk: Three children from the same family drowned in a pond in Tonk district, Rajasthan. According to Jhirāna Station Officer Hariman Meena, Ankesh Bairava (15), a resident of Saundhiphal village in Chaugai Gram Panchayat under Peeplu sub-division, went into the pond to retrieve his buffaloes. He got into deep water and started drowning. Sunil Bairava (15) and Vikas Bairava (14) jumped in to save him, but could not swim, resulting in the deaths of all three.
The Gram Panchayat administrator, Durga Narendra Singh, informed the Jhirāna police station. The police arrived at the scene and, with the help of villagers, retrieved the bodies from the pond. The bodies were then taken to Peeplu Community Hospital for post-mortem. The police stated that Ankesh, Vikas, and Sunil were all tenth-grade students.
Ankesh, Sunil, and Vikas were all from the same family and were studying in class 10. They were close friends and often spent time together. All three were promising students, and their parents had high hopes for them. The loss of three innocent lives has sent a wave of grief through the entire village. The family members are inconsolable.