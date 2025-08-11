11 August 2025,

Monday

Tonk

Tragedy in Tonk: Three Cousins Drown in Rajasthan Pond

Tragedy Strikes Tonk: Three Children Drown in Rajasthan Tonk, Rajasthan: Three children from the same family tragically drowned in a pond in Tonk district of Rajasthan. Ankesh, Sunil, and Vikas, all three siblings, were students of class 10 and close friends who often spent time together.

Tonk

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

big-accident-in-Tonk-1
The deceased Vikas, Ankesh and Sunil. Photo: Patrika

Tonk: Three children from the same family drowned in a pond in Tonk district, Rajasthan. According to Jhirāna Station Officer Hariman Meena, Ankesh Bairava (15), a resident of Saundhiphal village in Chaugai Gram Panchayat under Peeplu sub-division, went into the pond to retrieve his buffaloes. He got into deep water and started drowning. Sunil Bairava (15) and Vikas Bairava (14) jumped in to save him, but could not swim, resulting in the deaths of all three.

The Gram Panchayat administrator, Durga Narendra Singh, informed the Jhirāna police station. The police arrived at the scene and, with the help of villagers, retrieved the bodies from the pond. The bodies were then taken to Peeplu Community Hospital for post-mortem. The police stated that Ankesh, Vikas, and Sunil were all tenth-grade students.



Bodies Recovered by Villagers and Police

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police and local administration team arrived at the scene. With the help of villagers, after much effort, the bodies of the three children were recovered from the pond. The sight left everyone present heartbroken. The bodies were then sent to Peeplu Community Hospital for post-mortem.

Wave of Grief Sweeps Through Village

Ankesh, Sunil, and Vikas were all from the same family and were studying in class 10. They were close friends and often spent time together. All three were promising students, and their parents had high hopes for them. The loss of three innocent lives has sent a wave of grief through the entire village. The family members are inconsolable.

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 11:16 am

English News / Rajasthan / Tonk / Tragedy in Tonk: Three Cousins Drown in Rajasthan Pond
