Tonk

Rajasthan homebuyers face jolt as house and land prices rise — here’s the full calculation

Registry Charges in Rajasthan: This is a major blow for those looking to buy a house in Rajasthan. Find out how much more expensive it will be to buy a home now.

2 min read
Tonk

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

ghar lena hua mahanga

Registry Charges in Rajasthan: The registry rates for RCC roof construction in Rajasthan have been increased, placing an additional burden on the common public. Previously, registration was done at a rate of ₹1200 per square foot of construction, which has now been raised to ₹1800 per square foot. This change will be felt as a significant financial strain on the general populace, as the increase directly adds to their expenses.

The Revenue Department has increased these rates on the orders of the state government. This order was issued a few days ago. Additionally, for land on which a multi-storey shopping mall with a basement and multiplex has been built, the construction cost has been increased from ₹1815 to ₹2100. Similarly, the cost for shopping malls without a multiplex has been raised from ₹1430 to ₹2000.

Understanding the Calculation

If someone purchased a 900 square foot house, the registration for RCC construction was previously calculated at ₹1200 per square foot. Under this, the total construction cost was ₹10,80,000. Now, with the new rates implemented, stamp duty will have to be paid on a construction cost of ₹16,20,000.

In this scenario, additional stamp duty will be payable on ₹5,40,000. As per the order, the rate for a terraced house is different. Previously, the rate for this type of house was ₹600 per square foot, which has now been increased to ₹1000.

How Payment is Made

According to the new rates, stamp duty and registration fees will have to be paid based on the construction cost at the time of registering houses, shops, and commercial properties.

This increase will have a significant impact on Rajasthan's real estate market, forcing buyers to reconsider their plans. Not only will buyers have to pay more, but builders may also need to make changes to their projects.

Boundary Wall Rate Increased by ₹100

The construction cost for vacant land with only a boundary wall has also been increased. Previously, the cost for this boundary wall was ₹400 per running meter, which has now been raised to ₹500. Similarly, the cost for sheds or warehouses built on industrial plots has been set at ₹5000, whereas earlier it was calculated at a rate of ₹3000 per square meter.

Public Reactions

Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was getting his house registered, stated that he had inquired about the DLC rate for his house last week. When he approached the deed writer who prepares the documents, he was shocked. He learned that he would now have to pay an additional amount for his 900 square foot house. Had he registered earlier, he would have saved a significant sum.

Increased Burden on Farmers

Previously, agricultural land exceeding one thousand square meters in the peri-urban area of a municipality had to pay the prescribed DLC rate for agricultural land. However, for land less than one thousand square meters, the residential rate was applicable. This has now been increased to two thousand square meters.

This means that land less than two thousand square meters will now be subject to the residential rate. Consequently, small farmers will no longer be able to purchase land on a small scale. Farmers dreaming of buying small plots of agricultural land will now have to pay the DLC rate as per residential property, which is in some cases five to ten times higher than the rate for agricultural land.

19 Nov 2025 09:02 am

Tonk

Rajasthan

