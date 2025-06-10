scriptEight Youths Drown in Rajasthan's Banas River | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Eight Youths Drown in Rajasthan's Banas River

Tonk Banas River Accident: Eight people drowned in the Banas River near the Frazer Bridge in Tonk city on Tuesday. Police, who arrived after receiving information, recovered the bodies with the help of locals.

TonkJun 10, 2025 / 04:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Tonk Banas River Accident:

Tonk Banas River Accident:

Tonk Banas River Accident: Eight people drowned in the Banas River at the Fraser Bridge in Tonk city on Tuesday. Police, who arrived after receiving information, retrieved the bodies with the help of locals. Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan and ASP Brijendra Singh reached the scene. Locals had begun retrieving the bodies from the Banas River before the police arrived. Police stated that all the deceased were from the Ghatgate and Hasanpura areas of Jaipur.

Three Survived

Eleven people from Jaipur had come to Tonk for a picnic in the Banas River on Tuesday after celebrating Eid al-Adha. Three of them remained on the bank preparing food, while eight went into the Banas River to bathe. They began to drown after venturing into deeper water. Some people on the bank shouted for help, attracting a crowd who started pulling the drowning individuals out of the water.

Those Who Died

Naushad (35), resident of Hasanpura; Kasim, resident of Hasanpura; Farhan, resident of Hasanpura; Rizwan (26), resident of Ghatgate; Nawab Khan (28), resident of Panipech Kacchi Basti; Ballu, resident of Ghatgate; Sajid (20), resident of Panipech Kacchi Basti; and Naveed (30), resident of Ramganj Bazaar.

All Aged 20 to 30

Locals reported that all the deceased were young, aged between 20 and 30 years. It was suggested that they may not have known how to swim, or may have drowned while trying to save each other. Police are currently gathering further information.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Expresses Grief

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his sorrow over the incident. He wrote on social media platform ‘X’: “The news of the young men drowning in the Banas River in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to immediately conduct rescue and relief operations. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!”

Sachin Pilot Expresses Condolences

News / National News / Eight Youths Drown in Rajasthan's Banas River

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Eight Youths Drown in Rajasthan's Banas River

National News

Eight Youths Drown in Rajasthan's Banas River

in 5 hours

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

National News

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

3 hours ago

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Chilling Confession in Meghalaya Murder Case

Indore

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Chilling Confession in Meghalaya Murder Case

in 22 minutes

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

National News

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

3 hours ago

Latest National News

Gang Rape Revenge Killing: Elderly Man Burned Alive After Allegedly Raping 10 Women

Crime

Gang Rape Revenge Killing: Elderly Man Burned Alive After Allegedly Raping 10 Women

in 33 minutes

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Brought to Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Patna

National News

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Brought to Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Patna

2 hours ago

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

National News

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

3 hours ago

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

National News

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

3 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.