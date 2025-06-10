Eight Youths Drown in Rajasthan's Banas River

Three Survived Eleven people from Jaipur had come to Tonk for a picnic in the Banas River on Tuesday after celebrating Eid al-Adha. Three of them remained on the bank preparing food, while eight went into the Banas River to bathe. They began to drown after venturing into deeper water. Some people on the bank shouted for help, attracting a crowd who started pulling the drowning individuals out of the water.

Those Who Died Naushad (35), resident of Hasanpura; Kasim, resident of Hasanpura; Farhan, resident of Hasanpura; Rizwan (26), resident of Ghatgate; Nawab Khan (28), resident of Panipech Kacchi Basti; Ballu, resident of Ghatgate; Sajid (20), resident of Panipech Kacchi Basti; and Naveed (30), resident of Ramganj Bazaar.

All Aged 20 to 30 Locals reported that all the deceased were young, aged between 20 and 30 years. It was suggested that they may not have known how to swim, or may have drowned while trying to save each other. Police are currently gathering further information.

टोंक जिले में स्थित बनास नदी में युवकों की डूबने से हुई मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद और पीड़ादायक है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को त्वरित रूप से रेस्क्यू एवं राहत कार्य संचालित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) June 10, 2025 CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Expresses Grief Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his sorrow over the incident. He wrote on social media platform ‘X’: “The news of the young men drowning in the Banas River in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to immediately conduct rescue and relief operations. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!” Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his sorrow over the incident. He wrote on social media platform ‘X’: “The news of the young men drowning in the Banas River in Tonk district is extremely sad and painful. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to immediately conduct rescue and relief operations. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti!”