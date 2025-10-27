Rajasthan New Expressway: 342-km route to pass through these districts, land acquisition begins

Representative Image: AI
Tonk/Niwai. The process of land acquisition has begun in the Niwai sub-division area of Tonk district for the proposed 342-kilometre-long expressway from Bharatpur to Beawar. Under this project, land from 18 villages in the Niwai region will be acquired. A joint team of the Revenue Department and the National Highways Authority has started the demarcation and survey work in the area.
According to sources, the preliminary notification for acquisition has been issued, and affected farmers will soon be informed about the compensation rates. Camps will be organised in the concerned gram panchayats to take farmers' objections and suggestions.
Officials stated that the land acquisition will be carried out through a completely fair compensation and consent-based process. This expressway will connect the eastern part of Rajasthan with the western industrial belt, which will not only improve transportation but also further enhance the importance of Tonk on the state's economic map.
As per the order, government and private land in Shridayalpur, Nagar, Gunsi, Chanani, Hanotiya Buzurg, Lunera, Badh Gorkhurd, Datwas, Kushwada, Sipura, Ganeshpur, Dahalod, Kareda Buzurg, Dayalpur, Bichpuri, Luhara, and Shahjahanpur are proposed to be acquired for the construction of the expressway.
With the construction of the expressway, the Tonk district will have direct connectivity to the industrial areas of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Beawar. This will accelerate business activities. New employment opportunities will be created for the youth through construction work and the subsequent growth of industries. The traffic pressure on national highways passing through Niwai will decrease, leading to a reduction in accidents. Farmers will find it easier to transport their agricultural produce to major cities quickly. Land prices in the areas surrounding the expressway will increase, and investment opportunities will grow.
Upon the commencement of the land acquisition process, District Collector Kalpana Agarwal has imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, registration, change of land use, and any new development activities on the land affected in the 18 villages of the Niwai area. The District Collector issued an order directing the SDO, Tehsildar, and Deputy Registrar of Niwai to ensure compliance with the orders.
