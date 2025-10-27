Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Tonk

Rajasthan New Expressway: 342-km route to pass through these districts, land acquisition begins

Bharatpur-Beawar Expressway: The land acquisition process has begun in the Niwai subdivision area of Tonk district for the proposed 342-kilometre-long expressway from Bharatpur to Beawar.

2 min read
Google source verification

Tonk

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

New-Expressway

Representative Image: AI

Tonk/Niwai. The process of land acquisition has begun in the Niwai sub-division area of Tonk district for the proposed 342-kilometre-long expressway from Bharatpur to Beawar. Under this project, land from 18 villages in the Niwai region will be acquired. A joint team of the Revenue Department and the National Highways Authority has started the demarcation and survey work in the area.

According to sources, the preliminary notification for acquisition has been issued, and affected farmers will soon be informed about the compensation rates. Camps will be organised in the concerned gram panchayats to take farmers' objections and suggestions.

Officials stated that the land acquisition will be carried out through a completely fair compensation and consent-based process. This expressway will connect the eastern part of Rajasthan with the western industrial belt, which will not only improve transportation but also further enhance the importance of Tonk on the state's economic map.

These are the Areas

As per the order, government and private land in Shridayalpur, Nagar, Gunsi, Chanani, Hanotiya Buzurg, Lunera, Badh Gorkhurd, Datwas, Kushwada, Sipura, Ganeshpur, Dahalod, Kareda Buzurg, Dayalpur, Bichpuri, Luhara, and Shahjahanpur are proposed to be acquired for the construction of the expressway.

These Major Benefits Will Be Achieved

With the construction of the expressway, the Tonk district will have direct connectivity to the industrial areas of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Beawar. This will accelerate business activities. New employment opportunities will be created for the youth through construction work and the subsequent growth of industries. The traffic pressure on national highways passing through Niwai will decrease, leading to a reduction in accidents. Farmers will find it easier to transport their agricultural produce to major cities quickly. Land prices in the areas surrounding the expressway will increase, and investment opportunities will grow.

Collector Imposes Ban

Upon the commencement of the land acquisition process, District Collector Kalpana Agarwal has imposed a ban on the sale, purchase, registration, change of land use, and any new development activities on the land affected in the 18 villages of the Niwai area. The District Collector issued an order directing the SDO, Tehsildar, and Deputy Registrar of Niwai to ensure compliance with the orders.

These Benefits Will Also Be Seen

  • Economic development
  • Employment opportunities
  • Traffic convenience
  • Market for agricultural produce
  • Real estate and investment

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 09:04 am

English News / Rajasthan / Tonk / Rajasthan New Expressway: 342-km route to pass through these districts, land acquisition begins

Big News

View All

Tonk

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: 134.74 Crore High-Level Bridge Nears Completion, Set to Benefit Dozens of Villages

High-Level-Bridge
Tonk

Tragedy in Tonk: Three Cousins Drown in Rajasthan Pond

big-accident-in-Tonk-1
Tonk

Eight Youths Drown in Rajasthan's Banas River

Tonk Banas River Accident:
National News

Rajasthan to Build ₹122 Crore Intake Pump House, Ensuring Ample Water Supply to Several Districts

Bisalpur-Dam
Tonk

Independent candidate Naresh Meena loses his temper and slaps SDM during voting in Rajasthan

Political
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.