Rajasthan New Expressway: 342-km route to pass through these districts, land acquisition begins

With the construction of the expressway, the Tonk district will have direct connectivity to the industrial areas of Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Beawar. This will accelerate business activities. New employment opportunities will be created for the youth through construction work and the subsequent growth of industries. The traffic pressure on national highways passing through Niwai will decrease, leading to a reduction in accidents. Farmers will find it easier to transport their agricultural produce to major cities quickly. Land prices in the areas surrounding the expressway will increase, and investment opportunities will grow.