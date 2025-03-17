14 from Single Village Selected in UP Police Recruitment 2025

Three Women Among the Selected Candidates The final results of the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment were declared on 13 March, in which 11 young men and 3 young women from the village were selected for the constable post. According to the villagers, Sarurpur has a population of over eight thousand, and the selection of so many candidates together is a matter of pride for the entire village and district. A felicitation ceremony was organised on Sunday to celebrate this achievement. The chief guest, police station in-charge Ajay Shukla, briefed the selected candidates about the working style of the police and wished them a bright future.

Six Young Men from One Family Selected in Moradabad Six young men from one family in Syondara village, Moradabad, have been selected in the UP Police. This achievement has brought a wave of joy throughout the village. Dhyan Singh and Shyam Singh, residents of Syondara, Bilari, are brothers. Dhyan Singh’s two daughters – Jyoti Yadav and Aarati Yadav, his younger son Sonu, and his brother Shyam Singh’s son Abhay Yadav – all four siblings have passed the departmental examination and become constables. In addition, Dhyan Singh’s sons Deepak Yadav and Bhure Singh Yadav, and Lokesh Yadav, son of Narendra Yadav from the same neighbourhood, have also been selected for the police force.