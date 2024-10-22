Diwali gift to over one lakh employees

Proposal to be presented in Cabinet meeting The file related to the increase in dearness allowance and bonus of employees has been sent to the Finance Department. In fact, CM Dhami had assured the council of taking action on their demands and directed the Finance Department to take necessary steps. Following the CM’s directions, the Finance Department has sent the file forward. Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar has confirmed this. The proposal may be presented in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand government has already given a gift to UPNL employees The Uttarakhand government had announced a Diwali gift to 3,500 UPNL employees three days ago. This gift is in the form of a bonus. The energy corporation’s 3,500 UPNL employees will benefit from this. The corporation employees had been demanding a Diwali bonus for a long time. The government’s initiative has brought them relief. Now, there is hope for over one lakh state employees to get an increase in dearness allowance and bonus.