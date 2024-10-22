scriptDiwali gift to over one lakh employees | Latest News | Patrika News
Diwali gift to over one lakh employees

Diwali gift to employees: The government is going to give a Diwali gift to over one lakh employees in Uttarakhand by increasing their dearness allowance (DA) and bonus. The Finance Department has sent a proposal for approval. It is likely to be approved soon.

LucknowOct 22, 2024 / 03:52 pm

Patrika Desk

One lakh employees will get bonus and DA gift before Diwali

एक लाख कर्मचारियों को दीवाली पर बोनस और डीए बढ़ोत्तरी की सौगात मिलने वाली है

Over one lakh employees in Uttarakhand may get a big Diwali gift. In fact, on October 18, a delegation of the State Employee Joint Council met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and presented their demands, including an increase in dearness allowance and bonus. The delegation told the CM that the central government has increased the dearness allowance of its employees by three per cent, from 50 to 53 per cent. The joint council demanded a three per cent increase in the dearness allowance of state employees by October 25, payment of October salary, and Diwali bonus to Group B and C non-gazetted employees of the state government. Action is likely to be taken on these demands soon. The Finance Department has sent the proposal for approval.

Proposal to be presented in Cabinet meeting

The file related to the increase in dearness allowance and bonus of employees has been sent to the Finance Department. In fact, CM Dhami had assured the council of taking action on their demands and directed the Finance Department to take necessary steps. Following the CM’s directions, the Finance Department has sent the file forward. Finance Secretary Dilip Jawalkar has confirmed this. The proposal may be presented in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand government has already given a gift to UPNL employees

The Uttarakhand government had announced a Diwali gift to 3,500 UPNL employees three days ago. This gift is in the form of a bonus. The energy corporation’s 3,500 UPNL employees will benefit from this. The corporation employees had been demanding a Diwali bonus for a long time. The government’s initiative has brought them relief. Now, there is hope for over one lakh state employees to get an increase in dearness allowance and bonus.

