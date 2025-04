High Alert: Heavy Rain, Severe Storms, and Hail Expected; State on High Alert

High Alert: The weather may turn severe today and tomorrow. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, warning of heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms for the next two days. Considering the IMD’s warning, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued a high alert for all districts.

Lucknow•Apr 10, 2025 / 12:36 pm• Patrika Desk

उत्तराखंड में आज और कल भारी बारिश, , ओलावृष्टि और अंधड़ का अलर्ट आरी हुआ है

High Alert: The weather may turn severe today and tomorrow. A spell of rain, hail, and squalls began in Uttarakhand from Wednesday. Yesterday, heavy rainfall caused significant damage in Tharali, Chamoli district. Two vehicles were buried under debris. Strong winds brought down large trees, blocking roads and power lines in several areas. Heavy rain also blocked many roads. The sky remains overcast in Uttarakhand today. The IMD has issued a rain alert for all districts of the state for today and tomorrow. An orange alert has been issued for rain, lightning, and strong winds in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, and Nainital districts for today and tomorrow. Additionally, a yellow alert for squalls has been issued for US Nagar and Haridwar districts today. The disaster management department is on high alert in view of the weather department’s warnings. The IRS system in the state has been put on alert mode.

Disaster Management Department on Alert Mode An alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, hail, squalls, and lightning in Uttarakhand for today and tomorrow. Given this, the state disaster management department is also on high alert. The disaster management department has sent letters to all district magistrates and issued necessary guidelines. All district magistrates have been instructed to maintain safety, keep IRS nodal officers on high alert, and make necessary arrangements to clear roads. Gram Panchayat officials have also been instructed to remain at their duty stations.