IMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th

However, the cold remains in the mountains in the mornings and evenings. Light frost is also falling in the fields in the mornings. During the day, people are enjoying the warm sunshine on their rooftops.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the weather in the state may change from 16 February. Due to this, light rain may occur in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts on 16 and 17 February.

Possibility of Snowfall According to the IMD, another Western Disturbance may become active in Uttarakhand on 16 February. This Western Disturbance may cause rain in five districts on 16 and 17 February, and there is also a possibility of snowfall in areas above 3200 metres.

The rain and snowfall will likely increase the cold in the state. This year, there has been very little snowfall in Uttarakhand. The effects of global warming are being directly observed here. There has also been significantly less rainfall during the winter. The consequences of this may have to be faced during the summer season.