scriptIMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

IMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th

According to the IMD, five districts in the state are likely to experience rainfall on 16th and 17th February. This rainfall is expected to cause another increase in cold temperatures across the state.

LucknowFeb 13, 2025 / 11:40 am

Patrika Desk

There is forecast of rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand on 16 and 17 February

उत्तराखंड में 16 और 17 फरवरी को बारिश-बर्फबारी का पूर्वानुमान है

IMD’s prediction: The meteorological department has predicted the possibility of a Western Disturbance becoming active. According to the IMD, this Western Disturbance may cause rain in five districts of Uttarakhand on 16 and 17 February. The weather in Uttarakhand has been clear for the past few days. A feeling of warmth has begun to be felt in the plains of the state. Even in the mountainous regions, the sun is beginning to cause warmth during the day.
However, the cold remains in the mountains in the mornings and evenings. Light frost is also falling in the fields in the mornings. During the day, people are enjoying the warm sunshine on their rooftops.
Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the weather in the state may change from 16 February. Due to this, light rain may occur in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts on 16 and 17 February.

Possibility of Snowfall

According to the IMD, another Western Disturbance may become active in Uttarakhand on 16 February. This Western Disturbance may cause rain in five districts on 16 and 17 February, and there is also a possibility of snowfall in areas above 3200 metres.
The rain and snowfall will likely increase the cold in the state. This year, there has been very little snowfall in Uttarakhand. The effects of global warming are being directly observed here. There has also been significantly less rainfall during the winter. The consequences of this may have to be faced during the summer season.

News / UP News / IMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: Police in Udaipur attacked twice while mediating a dispute

Crime

Rajasthan: Police in Udaipur attacked twice while mediating a dispute

in 57 minutes

Woman Uses Emergency Button After Street Harassment, Harasser Arrested in Jaipur

Special

Woman Uses Emergency Button After Street Harassment, Harasser Arrested in Jaipur

in 1 hour

Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru House, Family Accuses Wife

OTT News

Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru House, Family Accuses Wife

in 3 hours

IMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th

UP News

IMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th

in 4 hours

Latest UP News

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

News

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

2 days ago

Maha Kumbh Traffic Chaos: 5 Key Reasons

UP News

Maha Kumbh Traffic Chaos: 5 Key Reasons

3 days ago

Mysterious Sounds During Excavation at Khatu Shyam Temple Leave People Astonished

UP News

Mysterious Sounds During Excavation at Khatu Shyam Temple Leave People Astonished

1 week ago

Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam, offers prayers to Sun

UP News

Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam, offers prayers to Sun

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.