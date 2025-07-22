Major UP PCS Administrative Shuffle: Nine Officers Transferred

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the transfer of nine Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers. The government has issued transfer orders detailing a redistribution of responsibilities across several key departments.
According to the transfer list, senior PCS officer Arvind Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Additional Director, Information Department. This post is considered crucial for the state government's public relations policies.
Grima Swarup has been given a new role as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh. This responsibility is considered highly significant because of the upcoming elections.
Vinod Kumar Gaud has been appointed as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Farrukhabad. He will now be in charge of the district's overall development programmes.
Dr. Alka Verma, experienced in healthcare services, has been given the responsibility of Director of Administration, Medical and Health Department. Her tenure in this position could be decisive in strengthening healthcare services.
Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava has been appointed as the Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). This position is crucial for conducting competitive examinations and ensuring transparency.
Changes have also been made at the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) level in three districts: Amit Kumar as Second ADM, Bahraich; Mahendra Pal Singh as ADM, Lucknow; and Avinash Chandra Maurya as ADM, Auraiya.