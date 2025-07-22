22 July 2025,

Tuesday

UP News

Major UP PCS Administrative Shuffle: Nine Officers Transferred

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred nine PCS officers. Read the full story to know more.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

9 PCS officers transferred in up see UP PCS Transfer full list
UP PCS Transfer (Image Source: Social Media)

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the transfer of nine Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers. The government has issued transfer orders detailing a redistribution of responsibilities across several key departments.

Arvind Kumar Mishra Appointed to Key Information Department Role

According to the transfer list, senior PCS officer Arvind Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Additional Director, Information Department. This post is considered crucial for the state government's public relations policies.

Grima Swarup Appointed OSD to Chief Electoral Officer

Grima Swarup has been given a new role as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh. This responsibility is considered highly significant because of the upcoming elections.

Vinod Kumar Gaud Appointed as New CDO of Farrukhabad

Vinod Kumar Gaud has been appointed as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Farrukhabad. He will now be in charge of the district's overall development programmes.

Dr. Alka Verma Takes on Key Role in Medical and Health Department

Dr. Alka Verma, experienced in healthcare services, has been given the responsibility of Director of Administration, Medical and Health Department. Her tenure in this position could be decisive in strengthening healthcare services.

Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava Appointed Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava has been appointed as the Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). This position is crucial for conducting competitive examinations and ensuring transparency.

New ADMs Appointed in Bahraich, Lucknow, and Auraiya

Changes have also been made at the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) level in three districts: Amit Kumar as Second ADM, Bahraich; Mahendra Pal Singh as ADM, Lucknow; and Avinash Chandra Maurya as ADM, Auraiya.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 03:40 pm

