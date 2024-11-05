scriptRaebareli: Rahul Gandhi visits Hanuman temple, inaugurates road projects | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi visits Hanuman temple, inaugurates road projects

Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Raebareli, is on a one-day visit to Raebareli today. He visited the Hanuman temple and performed puja.

RaebareliNov 05, 2024 / 03:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at the airport on Tuesday. During this, he met many workers on the way and then went straight to Raebareli. On the way, he visited the Hanuman temple and performed puja.
After landing at the Lucknow airport, he took the road route to Raebareli. Meanwhile, he also stopped at the Churva Hanuman temple to offer prayers. After reaching Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi attended a meeting at the Disha office.
Later, he inaugurated road projects in the city. This is Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli after the Lok Sabha elections and his fifth visit to UP.

Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi performs puja of Lord Hanuman

On the way, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performed the puja of Lord Hanuman at the Churva temple. Later, he met party workers in Harchandpur and listened to their problems. After this, his convoy reached the Degree College, where he inaugurated the artworks prepared by the Municipal Corporation.
Congress spokesperson Anshu Avasthi said that Rahul Gandhi’s visit will bring new energy to the Uttar Pradesh Congress. The morale of party workers will be boosted, and the party will get a new direction.
Rahul Gandhi has reached Lucknow and is on his way to Raebareli by road. He will attend a meeting at the Collectorate’s Bachat Bhavan.

‘Rahul Gandhi is a vigilant and responsible leader’

Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who came to receive Rahul Gandhi, said that Rahul Gandhi is a vigilant and responsible leader. He will attend a meeting at the Disha office to review the development works in the Raebareli parliamentary constituency.

News / UP News / Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi visits Hanuman temple, inaugurates road projects

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

world

US Election 2024: Best Choice for India – Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?

2 hours ago

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

National News

Supreme Court upholds validity of the UP Madrasa Education Board Act

in 3 hours

Pakistani Army Achieves Success, Kills 7 Terrorists

Pakistan

Pakistani Army Achieves Success, Kills 7 Terrorists

in 4 hours

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

Crime

Bundi: Government teacher beaten to death with sharp weapons and sticks

2 hours ago

Latest UP News

Kanpur: Nursing student raped, director arrested

UP News

Kanpur: Nursing student raped, director arrested

in 4 hours

Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

UP News

Uttar Pradesh weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and lightning strikes forecast for five districts

40 minutes ago

Moradabad Crime: Husband Poisons Wife’s Milk After She Opposes His Drinking

UP News

Moradabad Crime: Husband Poisons Wife’s Milk After She Opposes His Drinking

19 hours ago

Gold and Silver Prices Drop: A Golden Opportunity for Buyers as Wedding Season Demand Rises

UP News

Gold and Silver Prices Drop: A Golden Opportunity for Buyers as Wedding Season Demand Rises

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.