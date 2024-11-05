Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi visits Hanuman temple, inaugurates road projects

After landing at the Lucknow airport, he took the road route to Raebareli. Meanwhile, he also stopped at the Churva Hanuman temple to offer prayers. After reaching Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi attended a meeting at the Disha office.

Rahul Gandhi performs puja of Lord Hanuman On the way, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performed the puja of Lord Hanuman at the Churva temple. Later, he met party workers in Harchandpur and listened to their problems. After this, his convoy reached the Degree College, where he inaugurated the artworks prepared by the Municipal Corporation. Later, he inaugurated road projects in the city. This is Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli after the Lok Sabha elections and his fifth visit to UP.On the way, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performed the puja of Lord Hanuman at the Churva temple. Later, he met party workers in Harchandpur and listened to their problems. After this, his convoy reached the Degree College, where he inaugurated the artworks prepared by the Municipal Corporation.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Avasthi said that Rahul Gandhi’s visit will bring new energy to the Uttar Pradesh Congress. The morale of party workers will be boosted, and the party will get a new direction.