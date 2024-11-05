Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi visits Hanuman temple, inaugurates road projects

Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at the airport on Tuesday. During this, he met many workers on the way and then went straight to Raebareli. On the way, he visited the Hanuman temple and performed puja.
After landing at the Lucknow airport, he took the road route to Raebareli. Meanwhile, he also stopped at the Churva Hanuman temple to offer prayers. After reaching Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi attended a meeting at the Disha office.
Later, he inaugurated road projects in the city. This is Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli after the Lok Sabha elections and his fifth visit to UP.
Rahul Gandhi performs puja of Lord Hanuman
On the way, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performed the puja of Lord Hanuman at the Churva temple. Later, he met party workers in Harchandpur and listened to their problems. After this, his convoy reached the Degree College, where he inaugurated the artworks prepared by the Municipal Corporation.
Congress spokesperson Anshu Avasthi said that Rahul Gandhi’s visit will bring new energy to the Uttar Pradesh Congress. The morale of party workers will be boosted, and the party will get a new direction.
Rahul Gandhi has reached Lucknow and is on his way to Raebareli by road. He will attend a meeting at the Collectorate’s Bachat Bhavan.
‘Rahul Gandhi is a vigilant and responsible leader’
Earlier, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who came to receive Rahul Gandhi, said that Rahul Gandhi is a vigilant and responsible leader. He will attend a meeting at the Disha office to review the development works in the Raebareli parliamentary constituency.