UP Board Exam 2025: 85% Evaluation Complete, Results Expected in April

The board had sent a total of 3,01,48,236 copies across 261 evaluation centres in the state—1,74,68,241 for high school and 1,26,79,995 for intermediate. By Thursday, 2,58,19,976 copies (85.63%) had been checked, including 1,45,66,163 from high school and 1,12,53,613 from intermediate. Out of the 1,41,510 examiners assigned for the evaluation process, 1,20,041 were present on Thursday.

Answer sheets have been evaluated at many centres, and in some, they are nearing completion. The board has set the final deadline for evaluation as April 2nd, but given the rapid pace of assessment, it is likely that this work will be completed by Sunday.