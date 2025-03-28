scriptUP Board Exam 2025: 85% Evaluation Complete, Results Expected in April | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Board Exam 2025: 85% Evaluation Complete, Results Expected in April

UP Board Exam 2025: According to board officials, the UP Board results may be released in April. So far, 85% of the answer sheets have been evaluated.

PrayagrajMar 28, 2025 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

UP Board Exam 2025: Over 85% of the answer sheets for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations have been evaluated, and preparations for announcing the results are now accelerating. According to board officials, the results will be released by the end of April under any circumstances.
The board had sent a total of 3,01,48,236 copies across 261 evaluation centres in the state—1,74,68,241 for high school and 1,26,79,995 for intermediate. By Thursday, 2,58,19,976 copies (85.63%) had been checked, including 1,45,66,163 from high school and 1,12,53,613 from intermediate. Out of the 1,41,510 examiners assigned for the evaluation process, 1,20,041 were present on Thursday.
Answer sheets have been evaluated at many centres, and in some, they are nearing completion. The board has set the final deadline for evaluation as April 2nd, but given the rapid pace of assessment, it is likely that this work will be completed by Sunday.

