4 July 2025,

Friday

UP News

UP Gram Vikas Officers Face Major Service Condition Overhaul

UP Govt Policy Change: The Uttar Pradesh government has significantly altered the service conditions of Gram Vikas Adhikari (Gram Development Officer), bringing them under the state's subordinate gazetted service. This change will now allow for inter-district transfers. The government has also made a Triple C certificate and an intermediate-level qualification mandatory for recruitment. The designation 'Gram Sevak' will be abolished.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

Old 1980 rules scrapped, officials will no longer be called 'gram sevak' Photo source: Social Media X

UP Revamps Gram Vikas Officers' Policy: The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented several significant changes, bringing about major administrative and structural reforms in the service conditions and recruitment process of Gram Vikas Adhikaris (Gram Development Officers).

These changes are expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and technical expertise within the rural development system. Gram Vikas Adhikaris will now fall under the state's subordinate gazetted service, allowing for transfers between districts. The government has completely repealed the 1980 Gram Sevak Service Rules. Simultaneously, the designation 'Gram Sevak' has been abolished, and all related office holders will now be known as 'Gram Vikas Adhikaris'.

Inclusion in State-Level Service, Now Inter-District Transfers Possible

Until now, the appointment of Gram Vikas Adhikaris was limited to the respective district, and their transfer arrangements were confined to a limited jurisdiction. However, after their inclusion in the state subordinate gazetted service, these officers are now eligible for transfers and postings at the state level. This will ensure administrative balance, transparency, and impartiality. This decision also creates the possibility of transferring officers who have remained in one district for an extended period to other districts, which is expected to curb corruption.

Change in Designation: No More 'Gram Sevak', Only 'Gram Vikas Adhikari'

The state government has officially abolished the term 'Gram Sevak'. This change in name is not merely symbolic but is also considered significant from an administrative perspective. It will enhance the prestige, responsibility, and clarity of the position's authority. Furthermore, it will strengthen the image of officers working in the field of rural development.

Improvement in Educational Qualifications: Intermediate Compulsory

Under the new rules, it will now be mandatory to have passed the Intermediate or equivalent examination from any recognised board for appointment to the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari. Previously, in some cases, the minimum educational qualification was unclear or based on the old system, leading to various discrepancies in the selection process. This new provision will now ensure that every individual appointed to the post is equipped with the minimum educational qualification, thereby improving the quality of administrative work.

Computer Proficiency Necessary for Recruitment: Triple C Mandatory

The use of computers in government work has increased rapidly in recent times. Keeping this in mind, the 'Triple C (CCC)', or 'Course on Computer Concepts', certificate has now been made mandatory for the recruitment of Gram Vikas Adhikaris and Assistant Development Officers.

Until now, computer knowledge was not essential for these positions, which led to recruits facing technical difficulties in departmental work. However, making this certificate mandatory will certainly improve technical efficiency and work speed. The Triple C certificate is issued by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and provides basic computer knowledge, which has become essential in the modern government work system.

A Major Step by the Development Department, Instructions Given by the Deputy Chief Minister

The process of preparing this new rulebook by the Gram Vikas Department was carried out under the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He had clearly instructed the departmental officers to remove all discrepancies in the service conditions and prepare a modern and transparent rulebook, which would bring speed and accountability to rural development work.

Statement by Government Spokesperson

A senior official of the Gram Vikas Department said, “The new rulebook will incorporate transparency, accountability, and technical efficiency in the service sector. Gram Vikas Adhikaris will now have the opportunity for state-level transfers and will also be technically more competent. This change will lead to better results in the implementation of rural development schemes.”

At Both Administrative and Social Levels

This rulebook will broaden the administrative scope of Gram Vikas Adhikaris. This will increase the accountability of the officers and curb the tendency to remain in a particular location. Furthermore, increased computer proficiency will accelerate work on digital village plans, online portals, and MIS reporting. This step will be helpful in the planned implementation of various government schemes in rural areas such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, toilet construction, self-employment schemes, etc.

