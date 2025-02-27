UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

UP Rain Alert The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh from 27 February. There is also an alert for lightning along with rain in many districts, including western UP. There is a possibility of a change in weather in western Uttar Pradesh from 27 February. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in eastern UP on 28 February and 1 March. This may also lead to a drop in temperature.

The rain in the state may continue for the next two days. After that, the weather will clear completely from 2 March. For the past several days, there has been bright sunshine during the day and mild cold at night in the state. But the rain may increase the cold in the state.

Know the Condition of Your District Besides this, there is a forecast of cloudy conditions with thunder and lightning in Bijnor, Rampur, Sambhal, Aligarh, Mathura, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Etawah, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bagpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Bhadohi, Budaun, Bulandshahr and surrounding areas. On 28 February, there is a possibility of rain and showers with thunder and lightning in some parts of both parts of the state.

Similarly, there may be rain in the western and eastern parts of the state on 1 March. An alert has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning during this period. However, the weather may remain clear in the state from 2 March. In Moradabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5℃ and the maximum temperature at 29.2℃.