UP News

UP rain alert: Weather turns, heavy rain for three days in many districts!

UP Rain Alert: The weather has changed in Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Rampur, and Bijnor, along with other parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP), since this morning. The sky is cloudy, and a drop in the maximum temperature has been recorded.

Feb 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

UP Rain Alert: Weather Patterns Changed: Weather patterns are changing in Uttar Pradesh. The impact of the Western Disturbance is being seen in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department’s report, changes in weather will be seen in many districts of Uttar Pradesh from today, 27 February. A three-day rain alert has been issued for the coming days.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh from 27 February. There is also an alert for lightning along with rain in many districts, including western UP. There is a possibility of a change in weather in western Uttar Pradesh from 27 February. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in eastern UP on 28 February and 1 March. This may also lead to a drop in temperature.
The rain in the state may continue for the next two days. After that, the weather will clear completely from 2 March. For the past several days, there has been bright sunshine during the day and mild cold at night in the state. But the rain may increase the cold in the state.

Know the Condition of Your District

Besides this, there is a forecast of cloudy conditions with thunder and lightning in Bijnor, Rampur, Sambhal, Aligarh, Mathura, Amroha, Moradabad, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Etawah, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bagpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Bhadohi, Budaun, Bulandshahr and surrounding areas. On 28 February, there is a possibility of rain and showers with thunder and lightning in some parts of both parts of the state.
Similarly, there may be rain in the western and eastern parts of the state on 1 March. An alert has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning during this period. However, the weather may remain clear in the state from 2 March. In Moradabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5℃ and the maximum temperature at 29.2℃.

