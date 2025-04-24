scriptUP Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Predicted from April 26th | Latest News | Patrika News
UP Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Predicted from April 26th

UP Weather Update: Much of northern India is currently experiencing a severe heatwave. Daytime temperatures are steadily rising, causing the general public to face scorching heat and heatstroke. However, signs of a change in weather are now emerging. Specifically, western disturbances are expected to rapidly alter weather patterns in Uttar Pradesh and eastern India.

Apr 24, 2025

Patrika Desk

up weather
UP Weather Update: According to the meteorological department, Uttar Pradesh’s weather will change from 26 April, with rain and thunderstorms likely in several districts until 29 April. The meteorological department has issued warnings for the affected areas.

Weather to Change from 26 April

In Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, cloudy skies are expected on 27 April, with a high probability of rain between 28 and 30 April. Light rain is possible in Azamgarh on 27 April, with strong winds and rain anticipated on 28 April. Ayodhya will experience cloudy skies on 26 April, with a likelihood of rainfall on 27 and 28 April. Ballia and Deoria are also under an alert for rain and strong winds on 27 and 28 April.

Rain Possible in Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall, strong winds (40-60 km per hour), and thunderstorms are predicted for eastern Uttar Pradesh between 26 and 29 April. While this change in weather is expected to bring relief from the heat, caution is advised due to the adverse weather conditions.

Current Temperature Status in UP

According to the meteorological department, the weather remained dry in both meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, there was no significant change in daytime temperatures across all divisions of the state. Daytime temperatures remained significantly higher than normal (+3.1°C to +5.0°C) in Varanasi (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur), Ayodhya (Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi), and Agra (Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura) divisions, and higher than normal (+1.6°C to +3.0°C) in all divisions except Kanpur (Etawah, Itawa, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat). Daytime temperatures in the Kanpur division remained normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C). The highest maximum temperature in the state on Tuesday was recorded at 43.3°C in Varanasi (BHU).

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Northeast India

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has also stated that heatwave conditions will persist in Northwest India until 29 April and in East and Central India until 26 April. Furthermore, a warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for Northeast India until 27 April. A new spell of rain, along with strong winds and lightning, may begin in East India between 26 and 28 April.

