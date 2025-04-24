UP Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Predicted from April 26th

Weather to Change from 26 April In Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, cloudy skies are expected on 27 April, with a high probability of rain between 28 and 30 April. Light rain is possible in Azamgarh on 27 April, with strong winds and rain anticipated on 28 April. Ayodhya will experience cloudy skies on 26 April, with a likelihood of rainfall on 27 and 28 April. Ballia and Deoria are also under an alert for rain and strong winds on 27 and 28 April.

Rain Possible in Eastern Uttar Pradesh Light to moderate rainfall, strong winds (40-60 km per hour), and thunderstorms are predicted for eastern Uttar Pradesh between 26 and 29 April. While this change in weather is expected to bring relief from the heat, caution is advised due to the adverse weather conditions.

Current Temperature Status in UP According to the meteorological department, the weather remained dry in both meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, there was no significant change in daytime temperatures across all divisions of the state. Daytime temperatures remained significantly higher than normal (+3.1°C to +5.0°C) in Varanasi (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur), Ayodhya (Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi), and Agra (Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura) divisions, and higher than normal (+1.6°C to +3.0°C) in all divisions except Kanpur (Etawah, Itawa, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat). Daytime temperatures in the Kanpur division remained normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C). The highest maximum temperature in the state on Tuesday was recorded at 43.3°C in Varanasi (BHU).