scriptUPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar? | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

UPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar?

UPPSC Protest: The students who have been protesting in Prayagraj for three days are demanding that the exam be held in one shift. The students argue that if it can be done in Bihar, why not in UP?

AllahabadNov 14, 2024 / 05:58 pm

Patrika Desk

UPPSC Protest

UPPSC Protest

UPPSC Protest: The students in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, who are protesting against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), are questioning the system. They are demanding that the PCS 2024 and RO/ARO 2023 preliminary exams be held in one day and one shift. The students argue that if the neighboring state of Bihar can hold its joint civil service preliminary exam in one day, why can’t Uttar Pradesh do the same? Has UPPSC gone back on its promise?

UPPSC has around 5.5 lakh applicants

In fact, in Bihar, 38 districts have been scheduled to hold the exam on November 13, and around 4.5 lakh applicants have applied. On the other hand, UPPSC has around 5.5 lakh applicants. The protesting students are asking the government why the exam can’t be held in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. What is the compulsion that is limiting the exam to only 41 districts?

Divyang students also join the protest

Thousands of students are participating in the protest outside the UPPSC office. Along with boys, girls are also participating in the protest, and divyang students are also joining the protest with full enthusiasm. The divyang students are saying that the standardization will lead to discrimination, and they will not leave the protest site until the decision is reversed.

Protests spread to several districts

The protest against UPPSC has spread to several districts. In Lucknow, students protested for the second consecutive day. In Meerut, students took out a procession in the morning. In Gorakhpur, students took out a candle march. In Jalaun, students took out a rally. In Lakhimpur Khiri, students submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate.

News / UP News / UPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

National News

India’s highest airfield at 13,700 feet being prepared for IAF to monitor China’s covert activities

in 3 hours

Success Story: From Village to Becoming an IAS Officer at Just 22, Story of Sulochana Meena from Rajasthan

Education News

Success Story: From Village to Becoming an IAS Officer at Just 22, Story of Sulochana Meena from Rajasthan

in 2 hours

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tirupati Balaji, prays for special blessings for Delhi

National News

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Tirupati Balaji, prays for special blessings for Delhi

in 2 hours

PKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table

Other Sports

PKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Congress, JMM का जुगाड़ देखिए’, टायर से निकले लाखों रुपये, BJP नेता निशिकांत दुबे ने एक्स पर शेयर किया Video

राष्ट्रीय

Congress, JMM का जुगाड़ देखिए’, टायर से निकले लाखों रुपये, BJP नेता निशिकांत दुबे ने एक्स पर शेयर किया Video

in 5 hours

झारखंड में गरजे सीएम योगी, बोले- लाल सलाम वालों को धक्का देकर करना है बाहर

लखनऊ

झारखंड में गरजे सीएम योगी, बोले- लाल सलाम वालों को धक्का देकर करना है बाहर

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election: गांडेय में कल्पना के सामने बीजेपी की मुनिया देवी, जानें कितनी बार जीत चुकी JMM और अब क्या है सियासी समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: गांडेय में कल्पना के सामने बीजेपी की मुनिया देवी, जानें कितनी बार जीत चुकी JMM और अब क्या है सियासी समीकरण

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

18 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

20 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

‘OBC समाज का प्रधानमंत्री कांग्रेस को बर्दाश्त नहीं’, महाराष्ट्र में गरजे PM मोदी, राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

मुंबई

‘OBC समाज का प्रधानमंत्री कांग्रेस को बर्दाश्त नहीं’, महाराष्ट्र में गरजे PM मोदी, राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

in 4 hours

महाराष्ट्र में भगवान गणेश की फोटो पर चिपकाया कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का पोस्टर, वीडियो वायरल

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र में भगवान गणेश की फोटो पर चिपकाया कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का पोस्टर, वीडियो वायरल

in 4 hours

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

मुंबई

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

14 hours ago

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

मुंबई

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

16 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

17 hours ago

Latest UP News

Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi

UP News

Six-Lane Ganga Expressway to Transform Fate of 75 Villages in Varanasi

23 hours ago

All private hospitals will now have to treat patients with Ayushman card, registration not required

UP News

All private hospitals will now have to treat patients with Ayushman card, registration not required

3 days ago

Ayodhya: Completing Ram Temple by June 2025 ‘difficult’, committee chairman explains delay

UP News

Ayodhya: Completing Ram Temple by June 2025 ‘difficult’, committee chairman explains delay

5 days ago

Connection Won’t be Cut Off Due to Unpaid Bills, Yogi Government Launches Plan

UP News

Connection Won’t be Cut Off Due to Unpaid Bills, Yogi Government Launches Plan

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.