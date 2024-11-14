UPPSC Protest: Students’ big question to the government, why can’t there be an exam in one day like in Bihar?

UPPSC has around 5.5 lakh applicants In fact, in Bihar, 38 districts have been scheduled to hold the exam on November 13, and around 4.5 lakh applicants have applied. On the other hand, UPPSC has around 5.5 lakh applicants. The protesting students are asking the government why the exam can’t be held in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. What is the compulsion that is limiting the exam to only 41 districts?

Divyang students also join the protest Thousands of students are participating in the protest outside the UPPSC office. Along with boys, girls are also participating in the protest, and divyang students are also joining the protest with full enthusiasm. The divyang students are saying that the standardization will lead to discrimination, and they will not leave the protest site until the decision is reversed.