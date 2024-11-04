scriptUttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Uttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge

Major accident in Uttarakhand: A massive road accident has occurred in Almora district’s Sult area of Uttarakhand today. A bus fell into a 150-meter deep gorge in Sult. So far, 20 bodies have been recovered. Police and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. The number of deaths may increase further.

LucknowNov 04, 2024 / 12:03 pm

Patrika Desk

A major road accident has occurred in Uttarakhand today

उत्तराखंड में बस खाई में गिरने से 20 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो गई है

Major accident in Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand witnessed a massive road accident in Almora district’s Sult area today. It is reported that a bus was going from Sult to Ramnagar on the Kupy road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus fell into a 150-meter-deep gorge. As soon as the news spread, locals rushed to the spot. Police, fire brigade, and SDRF teams also rushed to the spot for rescue operations. So far, 20 bodies have been recovered. DDMO Vinet Pal said that rescue operations are ongoing. He informed that 20 bodies have been recovered so far. The injured are being taken to the hospital.

The Bus was Going to Ramnagar

Panic has spread after the accident. It is reported that the bus was going from Naini Danda to Ramnagar. The bus fell into a deep gorge during this journey. Many people are reported to have been injured in the accident. According to primary information, the bus was carrying passengers from Naini Danda and was headed to Ramnagar. The bus belonged to the User’s Company. The bus fell into the river near the Sard Band. The number of deaths may increase further.

The Bus had Around 40 Passengers

The bus that met with the accident was a 42-seater. It is reported that around 40 passengers were on board when the accident occurred. Some passengers managed to get out of the bus on their own, while others were thrown out of the bus. The injured passengers informed others about the accident. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing. The injured are being taken to the hospital.

News / UP News / Uttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge

