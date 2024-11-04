Uttarakhand Accident: 20 People Die, Bus Falls into a Gorge

The Bus was Going to Ramnagar Panic has spread after the accident. It is reported that the bus was going from Naini Danda to Ramnagar. The bus fell into a deep gorge during this journey. Many people are reported to have been injured in the accident. According to primary information, the bus was carrying passengers from Naini Danda and was headed to Ramnagar. The bus belonged to the User’s Company. The bus fell into the river near the Sard Band. The number of deaths may increase further.

The Bus had Around 40 Passengers The bus that met with the accident was a 42-seater. It is reported that around 40 passengers were on board when the accident occurred. Some passengers managed to get out of the bus on their own, while others were thrown out of the bus. The injured passengers informed others about the accident. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing. The injured are being taken to the hospital.