Varanasi Schools Shut Until 25 May as Heat Wave Tightens Grip

School Holidays (Image: Freepik)
All schools in Varanasi have been ordered to remain closed from 19 to 25 May in response to a severe heat wave sweeping across the district. The directive was issued by the office of the Basic Education Officer (BSO), and authorities have warned that institutions flouting the order will face strict action.
Closure Order Issued
Basic Education Officer Anurag Srivastava said that the intense heat and dangerous conditions posed an unacceptable risk to children, and that no academic or extracurricular activities of any kind would be permitted on school premises during the closure period. The attendance of students has been completely prohibited for the duration.
All Boards Affected
The order applies across the board — covering government-run council schools, secondary education institutions, as well as those affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and all other recognised boards. The directive was issued on the instructions of District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar.
Strict Action Warned Against Violators
Parents have been urged by the BSO to keep their children indoors and to avoid letting them venture out during the peak heat hours. Schools have been told to follow the order strictly, with the warning that any institution found open during this period will face punitive measures.
Scorching Conditions Disrupt Daily Life
Varanasi has been in the grip of a prolonged spell of extreme heat, with scorching winds and dry conditions disrupting daily life across the city. Medical professionals have advised residents to limit unnecessary outdoor exposure, maintain adequate hydration, and consume cooling drinks and beverages to guard against heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
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Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
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