scriptVaranasi Tragedy: Child Falls into Well, Two Rescuers Die | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Varanasi

Varanasi Tragedy: Child Falls into Well, Two Rescuers Die

A five-year-old girl fell into a well in Gudiya village on Thursday evening. Two young men jumped in to save her, but all three lost their lives.

VaranasiJun 20, 2025 / 11:55 am

Patrika Desk

Up news, Varanasi news, NDRF

फोटो सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया, वाराणसी में बच्ची को बचाने कुएं में कूदे दो युवक, तीनों की मौत

In Gudiya village, Mirzamurad police station area, Kachhwa Road, Varanasi district, panic ensued during a 13th-day ceremony (Terahvi) when a four-year-old girl fell into a well. A young man jumped in to save her, followed by another young man in a desperate attempt to rescue both. When all three failed to emerge for a considerable time, alarm spread through the village, gathering a large crowd.

Two Youths Who Jumped Into Well to Save Child Succumb to Toxic Gas

Police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and DCP Akash Patel arrived on the scene. After a strenuous effort of one and a half hours, the police and villagers managed to pull out all three. Chaos erupted at the scene. All three were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. News of their deaths led to an uproar among villagers who surrounded the NDRF, preventing them from leaving the village. Following reports of the commotion and protests, police forces from several stations arrived in Gudiya village.
According to reports, a 13th-day feast was held at the home in Gudiya village following the death of Rishikesh’s grandmother on Thursday. During this time, a child fell into a well while playing. Those present informed the family. Rishikesh, present in the crowd, jumped into the well to save the child. When he didn’t resurface after a considerable time, Ramkesh Bind also jumped in to help, but neither emerged. Villagers called out to them, but receiving no response, informed the police. The NDRF team arrived and rescued them one by one. Rishikesh sustained a head injury. All were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but doctors pronounced them dead.

News / Varanasi / Varanasi Tragedy: Child Falls into Well, Two Rescuers Die

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

National News

Weather Update: Red Alert Issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Other States Amidst Monsoon’s Advance

in 24 minutes

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

Cricket News

IND vs ENG Test Match: Live Streaming Details

in 20 minutes

IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Headingley’s scary record haunts India

in 3 hours

Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

Jaipur

Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

1 day ago

Latest Varanasi

Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

News

Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

2 months ago

Varanasi: PM Modi addresses crowd in Bhojpuri

News

Varanasi: PM Modi addresses crowd in Bhojpuri

2 months ago

Gang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car

News

Gang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car

2 months ago

CM Yogi’s Big Announcement on Loudspeakers at Religious Sites, Strict DJ Guidelines for Holi

News

CM Yogi’s Big Announcement on Loudspeakers at Religious Sites, Strict DJ Guidelines for Holi

3 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.