Varanasi Tragedy: Child Falls into Well, Two Rescuers Die

Two Youths Who Jumped Into Well to Save Child Succumb to Toxic Gas Police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and DCP Akash Patel arrived on the scene. After a strenuous effort of one and a half hours, the police and villagers managed to pull out all three. Chaos erupted at the scene. All three were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. News of their deaths led to an uproar among villagers who surrounded the NDRF, preventing them from leaving the village. Following reports of the commotion and protests, police forces from several stations arrived in Gudiya village.

According to reports, a 13th-day feast was held at the home in Gudiya village following the death of Rishikesh’s grandmother on Thursday. During this time, a child fell into a well while playing. Those present informed the family. Rishikesh, present in the crowd, jumped into the well to save the child. When he didn’t resurface after a considerable time, Ramkesh Bind also jumped in to help, but neither emerged. Villagers called out to them, but receiving no response, informed the police. The NDRF team arrived and rescued them one by one. Rishikesh sustained a head injury. All were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but doctors pronounced them dead.