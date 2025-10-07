2025 Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Three American Scientists for Groundbreaking Discovery in Quantum Tunneling

A significant piece of good news has arrived from Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the names of the winners of the 2025 Physics Nobel Prize. The prize money is 10.3 crore rupees. In an announcement made at 3:15 PM, three prominent American scientists, John Clarke, Michael Devoret, and John Martinis, received this honour. Their discovery has elevated the laws of quantum mechanics to new heights, proving to be a milestone in the world of science. These scientists demonstrated quantum mechanical tunneling and energy levels through a small experiment in an electrical circuit. This circuit was so small that it could easily be held in the hand. Typically, quantum rules apply to very small particles like electrons, which are so minuscule that they are invisible to ordinary instruments. However, their discovery proved these rules for the first time on a large, i.e., macroscopic scale. This achievement could bring about a revolution in the field of quantum technology.