2025 Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Three American Scientists for Groundbreaking Discovery in Quantum Tunneling

A significant piece of good news has arrived from Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the names of the winners of the 2025 Physics Nobel Prize. The prize money is 10.3 crore rupees. In an announcement made at 3:15 PM, three prominent American scientists, John Clarke, Michael Devoret, and John Martinis, received this honour. Their discovery has elevated the laws of quantum mechanics to new heights, proving to be a milestone in the world of science. These scientists demonstrated quantum mechanical tunneling and energy levels through a small experiment in an electrical circuit. This circuit was so small that it could easily be held in the hand. Typically, quantum rules apply to very small particles like electrons, which are so minuscule that they are invisible to ordinary instruments. However, their discovery proved these rules for the first time on a large, i.e., macroscopic scale. This achievement could bring about a revolution in the field of quantum technology.
The impact of this discovery will be seen in areas such as quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors. Imagine computers that are millions of times faster than today's machines, or cryptography that makes hacking impossible. The work of these scientists will provide a strong foundation for future technologies, bringing about changes in daily life. The Academy stated that this award recognises their contribution to understanding quantum effects.
It is noteworthy that the tradition of the Nobel Prize has been ongoing since 1901. So far, the award has been given 118 times in physics, involving 227 scientists. The youngest winner was 25-year-old Lawrence Bragg, while the oldest was 96-year-old Arthur Ashkin. This category has been a source of pride for India. Sir C.V. Raman was honoured in 1930 for the Raman Effect, a discovery that explained the behaviour of light. Today, it is used in lasers and medical equipment. Furthermore, in 1983, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar was awarded the prize for his discovery concerning the life and death of stars. He explained that large stars can transform into black holes.
This year, Nobel Week is taking place from October 6 to 13. In the Medicine category, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded for their research on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which enabled the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines. The winners will receive 11 million Swedish Krona (approximately 10.3 crore rupees), a gold medal, and a certificate. If the prize is shared among multiple people, the amount is divided. The ceremony will be held in Stockholm on December 10, where prizes are awarded in memory of Alfred Nobel.
In any case, this award not only advances science but also inspires the younger generation. This quantum discovery compels us to ponder how the mysteries of small particles can bring about significant changes. There is a need to promote such discoveries in countries like India as well, so that we can become stronger on the global stage.
