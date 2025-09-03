850,000 Syrian Refugees Return Home After 14 Years: UN Appeals for International Aid

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 850,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their country since December 2024. These individuals were previously seeking refuge in neighbouring countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan. This information was shared by UNHCR Deputy Chief Kelly Clements following a visit to Syria and Lebanon. The UN states that efforts are underway to ensure the return of refugees is voluntary, safe, and dignified. Those returning home (Lebanon Syria Border) are receiving financial assistance, travel arrangements, accommodation, and employment opportunities to help them rebuild their lives.