850,000 Syrian Refugees Return Home After 14 Years: UN Appeals for International Aid

After 14 years of devastation, 850,000 Syrian refugees are returning to their homeland. The United Nations has appealed for international assistance to ensure a safe and dignified return.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Syrian Refugee Return
Syrian Refugee Return (Image: IANS)

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), approximately 850,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their country since December 2024. These individuals were previously seeking refuge in neighbouring countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan. This information was shared by UNHCR Deputy Chief Kelly Clements following a visit to Syria and Lebanon. The UN states that efforts are underway to ensure the return of refugees is voluntary, safe, and dignified. Those returning home (Lebanon Syria Border) are receiving financial assistance, travel arrangements, accommodation, and employment opportunities to help them rebuild their lives.

Is Syria Safe Now?

While peace is returning to some areas, Syria cannot be considered entirely safe. Sporadic violence continues in several parts of the country. Clements reported meeting families during her visit who are resettling after 14 years of conflict. This demonstrates people's renewed confidence in starting afresh.

Why Are So Many People Returning From Lebanon?

Millions of Syrian refugees remain in Lebanon. However, approximately 200,000 have returned to their homeland this year. The economic crisis, political instability, and limited resources for refugees are leading many to view repatriation as a better option.

Yet, Some People Are Still Leaving Syria! Why?

While millions are returning to Syria, others are still fleeing to Lebanon and other countries due to renewed violence and fear. This highlights that the refugee crisis is far from over and is constantly evolving.

Will the International Community Remain a Mere Spectator?

Kelly Clements stressed the need for global active participation in Syria's stabilisation and reconstruction, rather than passive observation. She argued that those who have mustered the courage to return home after so many years should not be abandoned.

Appreciation for Lebanon's Role and Support

Clements met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nabih Berri and other ministers, expressing gratitude for their hospitality towards Syrian refugees. She pledged continued UN support for those voluntarily returning home.

1.7 Million Internally Displaced Persons Also Return

Beyond those returning from abroad, over 1.7 million internally displaced Syrians are gradually returning to their former homes within the country.

