Afghanistan Bus Crash Kills 25, Injures 27

Road accidents in Afghanistan have caused widespread devastation this week, claiming the lives of nearly 100 people. On Wednesday morning, a passenger bus overturned in the Arghandab district, west of Kabul, killing 25 and injuring 27 others. Abdul Matin Qani, a spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Interior, attributed the accident to reckless driving on the highway connecting Kandahar in the south to Kabul. Police and emergency services responded swiftly, transporting the injured to nearby health centres.