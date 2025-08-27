Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Afghanistan Bus Crash Kills 25, Injures 27

At least 25 people were killed and 27 others injured when a bus overturned in Kabul, Afghanistan. Road accidents in Afghanistan have claimed nearly 100 lives this week.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Afganistan Road Accident
अफगानिस्तान के काबुल में सड़क हादसा (IANS)

Road accidents in Afghanistan have caused widespread devastation this week, claiming the lives of nearly 100 people. On Wednesday morning, a passenger bus overturned in the Arghandab district, west of Kabul, killing 25 and injuring 27 others. Abdul Matin Qani, a spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Interior, attributed the accident to reckless driving on the highway connecting Kandahar in the south to Kabul. Police and emergency services responded swiftly, transporting the injured to nearby health centres.

Earlier Accident

Earlier, another horrific accident in Guzara district of western Herat province resulted in 79 fatalities. This occurred when a passenger bus carrying Afghan migrants deported from Iran collided with a motorcycle and a fuel tanker, resulting in a fire engulfing the bus. Among the deceased were 19 children and several women.

Accident in Northern Badakhshan

On 24 August, three people, including a woman and a child, died when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and overturned in Kohistan district, northern Badakhshan province. Four others sustained injuries and were admitted to local health centres. Provincial police spokesperson Ehsanullah Kamgar cited negligence as the cause of the accident.

Twelve Die After Tractor Falls into River

On 22 August, twelve people, including three women and nine children, died when a tractor plunged into a river in Garamsir district, southern Helmand province. Four other children were injured. Security personnel rescued 14 people from the scene.

Questions Raised Over Road Safety

These accidents highlight the critical state of road safety in Afghanistan. Negligence and poor road infrastructure are considered major contributing factors to these tragedies. The Taliban administration has pledged to investigate and strengthen road safety measures.

Related Topics

accident

accident death

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 03:55 pm

English News / World / Afghanistan Bus Crash Kills 25, Injures 27
Patrika Site Logo

