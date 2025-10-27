Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Baba Vanga's Scary Prediction: What Will Happen Next Year Will Cause Devastation

Baba Vanga's Scary Predictions: Baba Vanga's frightening predictions often surface, causing concern among people. Now, another terrifying prediction by Baba Vanga has emerged, which will cause a stir. What is this prediction? Let's take a look.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Baba Vanga

The mention of Baba Vanga often instils a sense of dread. Whenever terrifying prophecies are discussed, Baba Vanga's name is invariably brought up, as she is known for her ominous predictions. This is due to the accurate and complete fulfilment of some of her dire prophecies. Consequently, whenever a new prophecy from Baba Vanga emerges, people's anxieties escalate. Now, another alarming prophecy from Baba Vanga has surfaced, about the upcoming year.

Another War Could Occur Next Year!

Another frightening prophecy from Baba Vanga has come to light. If this prediction proves true, it would cause widespread panic. According to Baba Vanga's prophecy, another war could erupt next year, with the potential for immense destruction. This conflict might take place either in Asia or the Middle East. In the event of a war, a large number of innocent lives could be lost.

Many of Baba Vanga's Prophecies Have Come True Before

The concern among people is heightened by this new prophecy from Baba Vanga because many of her previous predictions have already been validated. Baba Vanga had foretold events such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America, China's development, and an earthquake in Myanmar in 2025, all of which proved to be true. Furthermore, she had predicted a war in 2025, which did occur. Wars have taken place this year between India-Pakistan, Pakistan-Afghanistan, Israel-Iran, and Thailand-Cambodia. However, ceasefires have been implemented in all these conflicts.

Baba Vanga Was a Woman

Many people may not be aware that Baba Vanga was a woman. Baba Vanga's real name was Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born on October 3, 1911, in the Ottoman Empire. Baba Vanga lost her eyesight at the age of 12. She passed away on August 11, 1996, at the age of 84 in Bulgaria.

