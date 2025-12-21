Robots Steal the Show Before Christmas-New Year, Dazzling with Hip-Hop and Backflips at a Concert, Impressing Even Elon Musk

Robotics (Image: Patrika)
Preparations for Christmas and New Year are in full swing around the world. Even before this, a unique concert recently took place in Chengdu, China, where Unitree G1 humanoid robots created a stir on stage. These robots performed with Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom in the 'Best Place Tour' (Wang Leehom Concert). The spectacular dance moves of the robots (Humanoid Robots Dance) astonished the audience. This video went viral on social media.
Now the question arises, can robots dance? The answer is yes, absolutely! Modern robots like the Unitree G1 can dance. They perform synchronized moves to the beat of the music. In the Chengdu concert, 6 robots performed alongside humans. They executed complex steps, such as the Webster flip (a type of backflip), without falling. This demonstrates the power of AI, sensors, and programming.
Hip-hop dance originates from street culture. It involves body movements to fast beats, breakdancing, popping, locking, and flips. In Chengdu, the robots danced in a hip-hop style. They appeared on stage with humans, wearing baggy pants and sparkling shirts. Their moves were so smooth that the audience mistook the robots for humans. This performance was to the song 'Open Fire', where the robots danced in sync with the singer.
Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, shared this video on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote just one word – "Impressive". Musk's own company, Tesla, is developing the Optimus robot. He was very impressed by the performance of the Unitree G1. This highlights the competition between China and America in the field of robotics. Musk's sharing made the video go even more viral.
Netizens reacted to seeing the robots dance, calling it "futuristic" and "Wow!". Many users commented that robots are now competing with humans in entertainment. This is a significant example of China's progress in robotics. Unitree is planning to bring such robots into homes as well. This event shows that robots can now be stars not just in factories, but also on stage.
