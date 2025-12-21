21 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Robots Steal the Show Before Christmas-New Year, Dazzling with Hip-Hop and Backflips at a Concert, Impressing Even Elon Musk

Unitree G1 robots surprised everyone with a spectacular hip-hop dance and backflips at the concert of melodious singer Wang Leehom. Elon Musk also shared the video, calling it 'Impressive'.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Humanoid Robots Dance

Robotics (Image: Patrika)

Preparations for Christmas and New Year are in full swing around the world. Even before this, a unique concert recently took place in Chengdu, China, where Unitree G1 humanoid robots created a stir on stage. These robots performed with Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom in the 'Best Place Tour' (Wang Leehom Concert). The spectacular dance moves of the robots (Humanoid Robots Dance) astonished the audience. This video went viral on social media.

Can Robots Really Dance?

Now the question arises, can robots dance? The answer is yes, absolutely! Modern robots like the Unitree G1 can dance. They perform synchronized moves to the beat of the music. In the Chengdu concert, 6 robots performed alongside humans. They executed complex steps, such as the Webster flip (a type of backflip), without falling. This demonstrates the power of AI, sensors, and programming.

What is Hip-Hop Style Dancing?

Hip-hop dance originates from street culture. It involves body movements to fast beats, breakdancing, popping, locking, and flips. In Chengdu, the robots danced in a hip-hop style. They appeared on stage with humans, wearing baggy pants and sparkling shirts. Their moves were so smooth that the audience mistook the robots for humans. This performance was to the song 'Open Fire', where the robots danced in sync with the singer.

Why Did Elon Musk Share the Video?

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, shared this video on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote just one word – "Impressive". Musk's own company, Tesla, is developing the Optimus robot. He was very impressed by the performance of the Unitree G1. This highlights the competition between China and America in the field of robotics. Musk's sharing made the video go even more viral.

Public Reaction and the Future

Netizens reacted to seeing the robots dance, calling it "futuristic" and "Wow!". Many users commented that robots are now competing with humans in entertainment. This is a significant example of China's progress in robotics. Unitree is planning to bring such robots into homes as well. This event shows that robots can now be stars not just in factories, but also on stage.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 02:40 pm

English News / World / Robots Steal the Show Before Christmas-New Year, Dazzling with Hip-Hop and Backflips at a Concert, Impressing Even Elon Musk

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Communal Violence Escalates in Bangladesh: PM’s Stance After Hindu Youth’s Murder, Impact on India

Bangladesh violence
National News

7 in 10 Women Activists, Journalists Fall Victim to Online Harassment, Alarming Report on India Also Surfaces!

harassment case
World

Trump’s New Edict for Drug Companies: Indian Pharma Sector to Face Direct Impact

Donald Trump
World

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi receive another blow, sentenced to 17 years in corruption case

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi
World

Pakistan Attack: Terror strike rocks country, mosque destroyed; 4 soldiers killed, 15 civilians injured

Pakistan
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.