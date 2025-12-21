21 December 2025,

Sunday

World

7 in 10 Women Activists, Journalists Fall Victim to Online Harassment, Alarming Report on India Also Surfaces!

Digital violence against women activists, journalists, and human rights defenders is a serious crisis. A UN Women report states that 70% of women have faced online harassment, threats, and stalking.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

harassment case

Digital violence against women activists (Image: Patrika)

Digital violence against women active in the public sphere has become a serious global crisis. According to a UN Women report, 70% of women activists, human rights defenders, and journalists surveyed in 119 countries reported experiencing online violence. Efforts to silence women speaking out on social issues, politics, and justice on digital platforms are rapidly increasing.

Digital Threat Becomes Reality

The most dangerous aspect is that 41% of women have also been victims of offline attacks related to online harassment. This means digital violence is no longer confined to the virtual world but is transforming into real threats. The situation is even more dire for women journalists. While 20% of women journalists reported offline attacks linked to online harassment in 2020, this figure rose to 42% in 2025.

AI Emerging as a New Threat

The report indicates that approximately a quarter of women have experienced AI-based online violence, including deepfake images, videos, and manipulated content. The rate of such violence against women writers and influencers speaking on human rights issues on social media has reached 30%.

Worrying Situation in India Too

Women in India are also grappling with this problem. Journalist Rana Ayyub has been a victim of continuous cyber harassment and deepfake pornography. In 2024, her personal documents were leaked. Deepfake videos of TV anchor Anjana Om Kashyap have also been created. Celebrities and influencers are not immune either. Actress Sreeleela and YouTuber Payal Dharay have also faced harassment.

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 11:17 am

English News / World / 7 in 10 Women Activists, Journalists Fall Victim to Online Harassment, Alarming Report on India Also Surfaces!

