Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

Burqa Banned in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan has banned the wearing of the burqa. Not only that, but the hijab and niqab have also been banned in Kazakhstan. This makes Kazakhstan the latest Central Asian country to implement such a ban. With this ban, women in Kazakhstan can no longer wear burqas in public places.
Threat to National Security Tokayev also stated that wearing a burqa in public places in Kazakhstan is a threat to national security, and considering this, he has banned wearing a burqa in public places.
Fine for Violation Following the ban on wearing burqas, hijabs, and niqabs in public places in Kazakhstan, any woman found violating this law will have to pay a fine. This important law has been implemented by the Kazakh Parliament amidst growing religious extremism and security concerns in the country.