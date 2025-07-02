scriptBurqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

A Muslim country has made a historic decision to ban the burqa. Not only the burqa, but also the hijab has been banned.

Jul 02, 2025 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

Ban on burqa

Ban on burqa (Representational Photo)

Wearing a burqa is quite common among Muslim women. Muslim women wear a burqa to hide their faces. While this is strictly enforced in Muslim countries, there has been opposition to the burqa in some countries in recent times. Some Muslim countries are now opposing the burqa and banning it. Another country has been added to this list. Another Muslim country has banned women from wearing the burqa.

Burqa Banned in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has banned the wearing of the burqa. Not only that, but the hijab and niqab have also been banned in Kazakhstan. This makes Kazakhstan the latest Central Asian country to implement such a ban. With this ban, women in Kazakhstan can no longer wear burqas in public places.
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2025

Threat to National Security

Tokayev also stated that wearing a burqa in public places in Kazakhstan is a threat to national security, and considering this, he has banned wearing a burqa in public places.

Fine for Violation

Following the ban on wearing burqas, hijabs, and niqabs in public places in Kazakhstan, any woman found violating this law will have to pay a fine. This important law has been implemented by the Kazakh Parliament amidst growing religious extremism and security concerns in the country.

News / World / Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

in 1 hour

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

National News

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

in 1 hour

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

in 4 hours

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

20 hours ago

Latest World

Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

World

Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

in 4 hours

Italy to Offer 500,000 Work Visas to Non-EU Citizens

World

Italy to Offer 500,000 Work Visas to Non-EU Citizens

13 hours ago

Trump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths

World

Trump’s Decision Could Lead to 14 Million Deaths

14 hours ago

Pakistan’s Ally Bulgaria Detains Citizen at Border

World

Pakistan’s Ally Bulgaria Detains Citizen at Border

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.