Burqa Ban in This Muslim Country: Fines Imposed for Violations

Burqa Banned in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan has banned the wearing of the burqa. Not only that, but the hijab and niqab have also been banned in Kazakhstan. This makes Kazakhstan the latest Central Asian country to implement such a ban. With this ban, women in Kazakhstan can no longer wear burqas in public places.

BREAKING: Kazakhstan has officially banned burqas & niqabs from being allowed worn in public, calling face coverings a “threat to national security”Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: “it’s better to wear our national dress than the black robes” pic.twitter.com/xQa74UWk8y — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2025 Threat to National Security Tokayev also stated that wearing a burqa in public places in Kazakhstan is a threat to national security, and considering this, he has banned wearing a burqa in public places. Tokayev also stated that wearing a burqa in public places in Kazakhstan is a threat to national security, and considering this, he has banned wearing a burqa in public places.