Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to Visit India Next Month

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated following the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of Nijjar's murder, a claim India rejected as false and baseless. This incident significantly strained relations between the two countries. However, since Mark Carney became Canada's new Prime Minister, he has initiated efforts to improve bilateral ties. In June of this year, he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 Summit held in Canada. During this time, PM Modi and Carney met and held positive discussions. To further mend the strained relationship, the Canadian Foreign Minister is also preparing for a visit to India.