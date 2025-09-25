Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to Visit India Next Month

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is scheduled to visit India next month.

Sep 25, 2025

Relations between India and Canada deteriorated following the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of Nijjar's murder, a claim India rejected as false and baseless. This incident significantly strained relations between the two countries. However, since Mark Carney became Canada's new Prime Minister, he has initiated efforts to improve bilateral ties. In June of this year, he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 Summit held in Canada. During this time, PM Modi and Carney met and held positive discussions. To further mend the strained relationship, the Canadian Foreign Minister is also preparing for a visit to India.

Anita Anand to Visit India Next Month

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is scheduled to visit India next month, in October. This will be the first visit by a Canadian Foreign Minister to India since 2023. It is noteworthy that Anand has also previously emphasized strengthening India-Canada relations.

Meeting with Jaishankar

During her visit to India, Canadian Foreign Minister Anand will meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. They will discuss strengthening bilateral relations between India and Canada.

Anita's Indian Heritage

58-year-old Anita is of Indian descent. She was born on May 20, 1967, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada. Her father's name was Sundaram Vivek Anand and her mother's name was Saroj Daulat Ram, both now deceased. Her father was from Tamil Nadu and her mother from Punjab; both were doctors.

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 12:41 pm

English News / World / Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to Visit India Next Month
