Iranian Women Ignite Cigarettes with Khamenei's Burning Images, Sparking Global Outcry

Iran Protests 2026 (Image: Patrika)
Amidst threats from US President Donald Trump, widespread protests continue on the streets of Iran. Meanwhile, videos of women lighting cigarettes from burnt pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have gone viral on social media. Although these videos are old, they have resurfaced at a time when the protests have turned violent, and the death toll has also increased. Authorities have shut down the internet and cut off telephone lines to prevent contact with the outside world.
These protests began in late December and have become one of the biggest challenges to the religious system in place since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. A doctor in Tehran told Time magazine that at least six hospitals in the country have recorded the deaths of at least 217 protesters, most of whom died from bullet wounds.
Iranian women are lighting cigarettes from burnt pictures of Khamenei, with videos of this act going viral on social media. These videos allegedly show Iranian women lighting cigarettes from burning images of the Supreme Leader. Some unconfirmed footage from Tehran also reportedly shows women burning their headscarves in large bonfires.
The answer to this question involves two distinct acts. Firstly, under Iranian law, burning pictures of the Supreme Leader is considered a serious crime. Secondly, women have been banned or discouraged from smoking in many parts of the country for years. By performing both these acts simultaneously and openly defying mandatory hijab rules, the protesters are raising their voices not only against state authority but also against strict social restrictions.
It is worth noting that these protests are inspired by a wave of dissent that began after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022. She was arrested on allegations of violating the dress code prescribed for women.
Initially, the protests focused on concerns such as a sharp rise in food prices and the country's extremely high annual inflation. However, protesters have now begun making anti-government statements as well. These protests occurred as the internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that authorities had imposed a nationwide internet shutdown, stating that this move violates the rights of Iranians and is an attempt to conceal the regime's violence.
