16 July 2025,

Wednesday

World

Chinese Scientists Develop Bee Spy Technology

Chinese scientists have developed a new technology that enables espionage using bees. How? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Bee
Bee (Representational Photo)

Technology is rapidly advancing, and with this development, something new is seen every day. Scientists and engineers around the world are engaged in new discoveries. Scientists in China have now made a new discovery that will change the world of espionage. Scientists at the Beijing Institute of Technology in China have developed the world's smallest mind-controlled device. This device weighs only 74 milligrams, or about the weight of a drop of water. It can be fitted into the wings of a bee and used for espionage.

How will it be controlled?

During testing, the flight was controlled by electronic signals. In this, the bees flew 90% accurately. With this device, a bee can fly up to 5 kilometres without stopping. This cyborg can play a major role in warfare, espionage, counter-terrorism missions, and disaster relief operations.

Features of the device

This device, which turns a bee into a spy, is extremely thin and light. It looks like an insect's wing. It has an infrared remote and a microchip.

How does this device work?

This small device has three needles that enter the bee's brain and create illusions. Electronic vibrations are used to command it to turn left or right or fly forward or backward.

