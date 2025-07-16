Chinese Scientists Develop Bee Spy Technology

Technology is rapidly advancing, and with this development, something new is seen every day. Scientists and engineers around the world are engaged in new discoveries. Scientists in China have now made a new discovery that will change the world of espionage. Scientists at the Beijing Institute of Technology in China have developed the world's smallest mind-controlled device. This device weighs only 74 milligrams, or about the weight of a drop of water. It can be fitted into the wings of a bee and used for espionage.