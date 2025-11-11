Delhi Blast: Pakistan Boosts Border Security, Fighter Jets Patrol, Several Nations Issue Advisories

The Iranian and Egyptian embassies have expressed their condolences over the attack. The Iranian Embassy stated in its official statement, "The Embassy of Iran expresses its deep condolences to the Indian citizens who were killed and injured in the Delhi blast. We stand with the Government of India and the Indian people in this hour of grief." The Egyptian Embassy also issued a statement on the matter, expressing sorrow over the incident and extending condolences to those affected by the event. The Egyptian Embassy stated that it stands with the Government of India and its citizens in this difficult time. The Canadian government has also expressed its grief over this incident.