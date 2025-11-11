Delhi Blast: Pakistan Boosts Border Security, Fighter Jets Patrol, Several Nations Issue Advisories

Delhi Blast (Image: IANS)
The news of the explosion that occurred on Monday evening in the capital Delhi has sent shockwaves across the entire country. The blast took place in a moving car near Gate Number-1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station at approximately 6:52 PM yesterday. Home Minister Amit Shah has so far confirmed the deaths of 8 people in this incident. Following this explosion, neighbouring country Pakistan has also become active. Pakistan, alarmed by this blast, has increased security on its borders. Pakistani Air Force fighter jets have started patrolling the border with Rajasthan. According to reports, Pakistan's three armed forces also held an emergency meeting after the Delhi incident. PM Shehbaz Sharif also discussed this issue late into the night with the NSA and DG ISI.
Following the Pahalgam attack, India had given a befitting reply to Pakistan through 'Operation Sindoor'. In this context, now that innocent civilians have been attacked again in India, the neighbouring country is worried about what the government's response will be. This fear has made Pakistan agitated, and it is strengthening its security arrangements. Seeing the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, other countries have also issued advisories for their citizens.
The US Embassy has advised its citizens in India to maintain distance from the Red Fort area and other crowded tourist spots and to remain vigilant. Concurrently, the British Foreign Ministry has also issued a warning, advising its citizens not to travel to areas within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border. The British government has issued an advisory for its citizens not to travel to the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur.
Furthermore, the French Embassy has also alerted its citizens in the capital to remain alert and stay away from crowded places and the accident site. The French government has launched a portal named 'Fill the Ariane' and has asked its citizens in India to fill it out so that security can reach them in any emergency situation.
The Iranian and Egyptian embassies have expressed their condolences over the attack. The Iranian Embassy stated in its official statement, "The Embassy of Iran expresses its deep condolences to the Indian citizens who were killed and injured in the Delhi blast. We stand with the Government of India and the Indian people in this hour of grief." The Egyptian Embassy also issued a statement on the matter, expressing sorrow over the incident and extending condolences to those affected by the event. The Egyptian Embassy stated that it stands with the Government of India and its citizens in this difficult time. The Canadian government has also expressed its grief over this incident.
