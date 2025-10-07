Employee Quits After Receiving 330 Times Their Pay Due to Company Error

Have you ever heard of someone mistakenly receiving such a huge salary and immediately quitting their job? A surprising incident has come to light where a company accidentally transferred 330 times the actual salary to an employee. Following this, the employee not only quit the job but also managed to keep the entire amount by winning a legal battle. This story is not only interesting but also raises the question of whether it is ethically right to keep such a large sum of money. The incident began when a company, due to a system error, transferred an amount 330 times greater than the employee's normal salary into their account. Upon realising this, the employee decided to quit the job immediately. When the company tried to rectify its mistake and asked for the money back, the matter escalated to court. Surprisingly, the court ruled in favour of the employee, allowing them to keep the entire amount (Legal Battle Win).