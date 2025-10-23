Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Mosquitoes Found for the First Time in This Country, Impact of Global Warming

There is a country in the world where there were never any mosquitoes, but recently mosquitoes have been found in this country for the first time. Which country is it? Let's take a look.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Mosquito in Iceland

Mosquito in Iceland (Photo: Patrika)

The presence of mosquitoes is a common occurrence everywhere. But did you know that there is a country where mosquitoes were never found before, but recently, mosquitoes have been found in this country for the first time? It might sound strange, but it is entirely true. There is a country in Europe where mosquitoes were found for the first time just a few days ago.

Mosquitoes Found in Iceland for the First Time

Mosquitoes have been found in Iceland for the first time recently. On October 16, a person caught three mosquitoes on their farm in the Kjós valley in the southwestern region of the country, about 32 kilometres north of Reykjavík city. These mosquitoes, two females and one male, were of the Culiseta annulata species, which are large mosquitoes found in Europe and other Nordic countries and have the ability to survive in cold weather.

Confirmation Through Investigation

The individual informed an entomologist at the Icelandic Institute of Natural Sciences about this, who examined the mosquito samples and confirmed their identification. Prior to this, the presence of mosquitoes had never been confirmed in Iceland.

Impact of Global Warming

The discovery of mosquitoes in Iceland is an effect of global warming. According to scientists, warmer temperatures help mosquitoes to grow faster and survive for longer periods. The Culiseta annulata species of mosquitoes can tolerate cold and can survive winters by residing in buildings or basements. It is possible that these mosquitoes arrived in Iceland from other countries via ships or containers. Due to the effects of global warming, these mosquitoes have found favourable conditions to survive in Iceland.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 05:40 pm

English News / World / Mosquitoes Found for the First Time in This Country, Impact of Global Warming

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Meta's Big Decision: Around 600 Jobs to Go in AI Unit

Meta
Technology

Google's 'Willow' Chip Outperforms Supercomputers, Running Algorithms 13,000 Times Faster

Technology

Earth Now Has Two 'Moons'? NASA's New Discovery

2025 PN7
World

US Hits Russia with Tough Sanctions on Major Oil Companies

Russian oil
World

Six Ukrainians Killed in Russian Airstrikes, Power Outages Reported Across Several Areas

Russian strikes across Ukraine
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.