Mosquitoes Found for the First Time in This Country, Impact of Global Warming

Mosquito in Iceland
The presence of mosquitoes is a common occurrence everywhere. But did you know that there is a country where mosquitoes were never found before, but recently, mosquitoes have been found in this country for the first time? It might sound strange, but it is entirely true. There is a country in Europe where mosquitoes were found for the first time just a few days ago.
Mosquitoes have been found in Iceland for the first time recently. On October 16, a person caught three mosquitoes on their farm in the Kjós valley in the southwestern region of the country, about 32 kilometres north of Reykjavík city. These mosquitoes, two females and one male, were of the Culiseta annulata species, which are large mosquitoes found in Europe and other Nordic countries and have the ability to survive in cold weather.
The individual informed an entomologist at the Icelandic Institute of Natural Sciences about this, who examined the mosquito samples and confirmed their identification. Prior to this, the presence of mosquitoes had never been confirmed in Iceland.
The discovery of mosquitoes in Iceland is an effect of global warming. According to scientists, warmer temperatures help mosquitoes to grow faster and survive for longer periods. The Culiseta annulata species of mosquitoes can tolerate cold and can survive winters by residing in buildings or basements. It is possible that these mosquitoes arrived in Iceland from other countries via ships or containers. Due to the effects of global warming, these mosquitoes have found favourable conditions to survive in Iceland.
