G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

At the 51st G7 Summit held in Canada, G7 leaders issued a statement asserting that “Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.”

BharatJun 17, 2025 / 12:20 pm

Patrika Desk

G7 Summit (ANI)

Israel-Iran Conflict: At the 51st G7 Summit held in Canmore, Canada, world leaders presented a united front amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. The G7 nations (the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Japan) issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

Nuclear Weapons Restrictions

The G7 leaders clarified in their statement that “Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.” The statement identified Iran as a major source of regional instability and terrorism, demanding immediate de-escalation. This statement followed Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion,” launched on June 13th, involving attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases.

Israel’s Right to Self-Defence

The G7 reiterated its commitment to Israel’s security, stating, “We reaffirm Israel’s right to self-defence.” The statement also emphasised the importance of protecting civilians. However, Japan described Israel’s air strikes as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” highlighting some disagreements within the G7.

Trump’s Stance and Early Departure from G7

US President Donald Trump initially refused to sign the G7 de-escalation statement but eventually did so. Trump left the summit early due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East and warned Tehran residents to “evacuate immediately.” He wrote on the social media platform Truth Social, “Iran cannot get nuclear weapons.” Trump also indicated that Iran is open to negotiations, but time is running out.

Middle East Tensions and Global Impact

The five-day conflict between Israel and Iran has seen both sides exchange missile strikes. Israel claims its attacks have significantly set back Iran’s nuclear programme, while Iran has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The G7 also committed to ensuring the stability of global energy markets, as the conflict is impacting oil prices.

Accelerated Diplomatic Efforts

The G7 statement reflects a collective effort towards peace and stability in the Middle East, but Trump’s dissenting stance and Japan’s criticism highlight the challenges to G7 unity. Experts believe that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, particularly concerning Iran’s nuclear programme, must be intensified.

