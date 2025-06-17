G7 Shows United Front: Backs Nuclear Ban on Iran, Extends Full Support to Israel

Nuclear Weapons Restrictions The G7 leaders clarified in their statement that “Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.” The statement identified Iran as a major source of regional instability and terrorism, demanding immediate de-escalation. This statement followed Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion,” launched on June 13th, involving attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military bases.

Israel’s Right to Self-Defence The G7 reiterated its commitment to Israel’s security, stating, “We reaffirm Israel’s right to self-defence.” The statement also emphasised the importance of protecting civilians. However, Japan described Israel’s air strikes as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” highlighting some disagreements within the G7.

Trump’s Stance and Early Departure from G7 US President Donald Trump initially refused to sign the G7 de-escalation statement but eventually did so. Trump left the summit early due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East and warned Tehran residents to “evacuate immediately.” He wrote on the social media platform Truth Social, “Iran cannot get nuclear weapons.” Trump also indicated that Iran is open to negotiations, but time is running out.

Middle East Tensions and Global Impact The five-day conflict between Israel and Iran has seen both sides exchange missile strikes. Israel claims its attacks have significantly set back Iran’s nuclear programme, while Iran has threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The G7 also committed to ensuring the stability of global energy markets, as the conflict is impacting oil prices.