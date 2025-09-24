Germany Opens Doors to Indian Professionals Amidst US H1-B Visa Crackdown

Great news for Indian professionals! Germany is now actively attracting skilled workers in technology, IT, and science, offering a compelling alternative to the United States. Amidst recent changes to US visa policies and the increase in H1-B visa fees, Germany has extended an open invitation to Indian professionals. The Indian Ambassador to Germany, Philip Ackerman, made a significant statement on this matter, highlighting Germany's stable, transparent, and modern visa system as an ideal environment for Indian professionals. He emphasized the vast opportunities available for Indians, particularly in IT, engineering, science, research, and management. He also noted that many Indians working in Germany outperform their local counterparts and earn higher average salaries.