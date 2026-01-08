Indian fishermen still imprisoned in Pakistan jail despite completing sentences

Hundreds of Indian fishermen, who venture into the maritime border between India and Pakistan for fishing, often inadvertently cross the international water boundary and end up in Pakistani custody. Subsequently, they are forced to spend many years behind bars. On January 1, both countries shared the latest list of prisoners and fishermen under the 2008 Consular Access Agreement. According to this list, there are 199 Indian fishermen and 58 civilian prisoners in Pakistani jails.