8 January 2026,

Thursday

World

Indian fishermen still imprisoned in Pakistan jail despite completing sentences

Several Indian fishermen are imprisoned in Pakistani jails despite completing their sentences. What is the full story? Let's take a look.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Indian fishermen

Hundreds of Indian fishermen, who venture into the maritime border between India and Pakistan for fishing, often inadvertently cross the international water boundary and end up in Pakistani custody. Subsequently, they are forced to spend many years behind bars. On January 1, both countries shared the latest list of prisoners and fishermen under the 2008 Consular Access Agreement. According to this list, there are 199 Indian fishermen and 58 civilian prisoners in Pakistani jails.

Imprisoned Despite Completing Sentences

Out of the list, 167 Indians have completed their sentences. Yet, their wait for release continues to lengthen. India has demanded the immediate release and repatriation of those who have completed their sentences.

Concrete Efforts for Release

Balubhai Socha, head of the Gujarat Maritime Labour Security Association, Kodinar, has written to the Gujarat government and the Ministry of External Affairs, apprising them of the situation regarding the release of Indian fishermen imprisoned in Pakistani jails. The family members of the incarcerated fishermen met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other officials, informing them about the pitiable condition of the fishermen in jails and appealing for concrete efforts to secure their release.

India-Pakistan Tensions Worsen Difficulties

The 'Pahalgam Terrorist Attack' in 2025 plunged India-Pakistan relations into deep tension. In response to this attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', following which a military confrontation occurred between the two countries. Although the confrontation ended, diplomatic relations have cooled. This tension has directly impacted the release of prisoners and fishermen.

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 08:41 am

