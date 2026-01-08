US Withdraws from 66 International Organisations, Including India-led Solar Alliance, Citing Reasons

(Photo - ANI)
The United States has now withdrawn from 66 international organisations, including the India and France-led Solar Alliance. US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday which directs the US to withdraw from international organisations, conventions, and treaties that are against American interests.
This announcement was made in a statement from the Presidential Memorandum shared by the White House, which mentioned withdrawal from 35 non-UN organisations and 31 UN entities.
Non-UN organisations include major environmental bodies such as the India and France-led International Solar Alliance, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Other non-UN bodies include the International Energy Forum, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum, among others.
Major UN organisations from which the US has withdrawn include the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the International Law Commission, the International Trade Centre, the Peacebuilding Commission, UN Energy, and the UN Population Fund and UN Water.
The executive order stated that Trump directed all executive departments and agencies to take immediate steps to withdraw the US from the organisations mentioned in the memorandum as soon as possible.
It also stated that withdrawal from UN entities would mean ceasing participation or funding in those entities to the extent permitted by law.
It stated that Trump's decision came after considering the Secretary of State's report and consulting with his cabinet, in which he determined that participation or support in the organisations was against American interests.
This move comes about a year after the Trump administration announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in January 2025, citing mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US also withdrew from UNESCO in July 2025, stating it was not in the US's national interest.
Meanwhile, breaking long-standing rules, US President Donald Trump said that defence contractor companies should be prevented from paying dividends or buying back shares until they rapidly increase arms production.
Trump also described executive salaries as too high and proposed a salary cap of $5 million. He also urged companies to invest in new and modern production plants.
However, it was not specified how the proposed restrictions would be enforced, increasing market uncertainty. Trump's statement comes amid growing criticism over delays in projects like the F-35 fighter jet and the Sentinel missile program exceeding its budget.
