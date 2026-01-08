8 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

World

BNP Leader Shot Dead in Busy Market by Unknown Assailants

Another leader of the BNP has been murdered in Bangladesh. Unknown assailants killed the BNP leader in the middle of the market.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Azizur Rahman Musabbir

The situation in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate. Another leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party ( BNP) has been murdered. Azizur Rahman Musabbir, a leader of the BNP's volunteer wing, was killed in the country's capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday night. Musabbir had played a significant role in the student movement in Bangladesh.

Killed in the middle of the market

This incident occurred near the Super Star Hotel in Karwan Bazar on Wednesday night. Musabbir was returning after attending a program with residents of Shariatpur. At that time, unidentified assailants opened fire indiscriminately on Musabbir and one of his companions. The attackers then fled. Musabbir was taken to BRB Hospital in Panthapath, where doctors declared him dead.

Companion injured

Musabbir's companion, Sufian Byapari Masud (Sufian Byapari Masud), was injured in the attack. He was shot in the stomach. Masud has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Search for attackers begins

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the matter and have begun searching for the attackers. The attackers have not been identified yet, but the police are trying to find and arrest them as soon as possible.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 10:20 am

English News / World / BNP Leader Shot Dead in Busy Market by Unknown Assailants

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Withdraws from 66 International Organisations, Including India-led Solar Alliance, Citing Reasons

Donald Trump
World

Indian fishermen still imprisoned in Pakistan jail despite completing sentences

Indian fishermen
World

PM Modi Discusses Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Netanyahu in Phone Call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
World

Bangladesh Minority Attacks: Violence against minorities continues in Bangladesh, with 7 people losing their lives in the last 22 days

Dipu Das Murder in Bangladesh lynching Janhvi Kapoor said it is Narsanhar and jaya prada share video
World

US Officials Pursue Russian Ship in Venezuela, Leading to Scuffle; Putin Dispatches Force

Russia-Ukraine War President Trump-Putin
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.