BNP Leader Shot Dead in Busy Market by Unknown Assailants

The situation in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate. Another leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party ( BNP) has been murdered. Azizur Rahman Musabbir, a leader of the BNP's volunteer wing, was killed in the country's capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday night. Musabbir had played a significant role in the student movement in Bangladesh.
This incident occurred near the Super Star Hotel in Karwan Bazar on Wednesday night. Musabbir was returning after attending a program with residents of Shariatpur. At that time, unidentified assailants opened fire indiscriminately on Musabbir and one of his companions. The attackers then fled. Musabbir was taken to BRB Hospital in Panthapath, where doctors declared him dead.
Musabbir's companion, Sufian Byapari Masud (Sufian Byapari Masud), was injured in the attack. He was shot in the stomach. Masud has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the matter and have begun searching for the attackers. The attackers have not been identified yet, but the police are trying to find and arrest them as soon as possible.
