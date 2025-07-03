Ghana Confers Highest Honour on PM Modi Following Cyprus Visit

A Matter of Pride for Me Upon receiving the highest honour from Ghanaian President John Mahama, PM Modi stated, “This is a matter of pride for me.” Modi added that India and Ghana consider terrorism an enemy of humanity and will work together against it. In Ghana, PM Modi emphasized that this is not a time for war, and problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Both nations are in agreement on reforms within the United Nations and have expressed concern over ongoing conflicts in Western Asia and Europe.

India Focuses on Increasing Trade PM Modi stated that trade between India and Ghana has exceeded ₹250 billion. The target is to double this figure in the next five years. He invited Ghanaian President John Mahama to visit India. Modi also mentioned that India will cooperate with Ghana in fintech and share its experience in digital transactions through UPI.

India will double ITEC and ICCR scholarships for Ghanaian youth, assist in the Feed Ghana programme, provide training to the Ghanaian army, and collaborate on maritime security, defence supplies, and cybersecurity. India will also provide affordable healthcare services and establish skill development centres for vocational education for Ghanaian youth.

PM Modi Has Received Highest Honours from Over 20 Countries Prior to this, PM Modi received the highest honour from the Cypriot government. President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides awarded PM Modi the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’ highest knighthood, named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.

PM Modi has received honours from over 20 countries. Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam awarded him the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’. The Sri Lankan government bestowed upon him the ‘Sri Lanka Mithra Vibhushan Award’. Kuwait awarded him the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabir, its highest civilian honour.

Guyana and Barbados conferred their highest civilian honour, the Order of Excellence. The government of Dominica has also bestowed its highest honour upon PM Modi. The then-government of Afghanistan awarded him the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan. PM Modi has also received the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine from the Palestinian government and the UN Champion of the Earth Award from the United Nations.