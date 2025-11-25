India and Japan to jointly search for aliens using Giant Telescope

Thirty Meter Telescope (Image: AI)
Thirty Meter Telescope: India and Japan are jointly building the world's largest and most powerful optical telescope. Its 30-meter wide mirror has the power to peer into the deepest corners of the universe. This telescope can solve the biggest questions, including those about black holes, distant galaxies, and the most profound query – is there life beyond Earth? This colossal telescope will feature 492 small hexagonal mirrors that will combine to form a single 30-meter primary mirror. India is responsible for ensuring the precise alignment of all these mirrors at the nano-meter level. Indian scientists and engineers are developing the opto-mechanical system, actuators, and control systems. Key institutions involved in this project include the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune, and the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) in Nainital.
The primary location chosen for this endeavour is Mauna Kea in Hawaii, an area known for having the clearest skies in the world. However, due to opposition from the indigenous people there, Hanle in Ladakh is also being considered as an alternative site.
The TMT is expected to be fully operational by the mid-2030s. Dr. Saku Tsuneta, a senior scientist from Japan, stated, "The project is progressing at a very good pace thanks to India's technology."
This telescope will study the atmospheres of exoplanets. If oxygen, methane, water molecules, or biosignatures are detected, it could be a sign of life. Dr. Tsuneta remarked with a smile, "If life is found, the Nobel Prize should go to the young scientists; I've grown old!"
These two nations are already collaborating on the LUPEX mission to search for water on the Moon. Now, with the TMT, they are venturing into the search for life among the stars. This project is more than just a telescope; it is an answer to humanity's oldest curiosity – are we alone in the universe? India and Japan are on a path to making this dream a reality.
Reading this news evokes a sense of both excitement and pride! India is now not only leading in software and missiles but also in the world's most advanced astronomical technology. All eyes are now on whether the Mauna Kea dispute will be resolved or if the TMT will be established in Ladakh's Hanle. If it is built in Hanle, it will be a historic moment for India.
The images and data from the TMT will be so clear that ordinary people will be able to view the live universe from their homes. NASA and ESA are also eagerly awaiting its data.
