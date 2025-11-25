India and Japan to jointly search for aliens using Giant Telescope

Thirty Meter Telescope: India and Japan are jointly building the world's largest and most powerful optical telescope. Its 30-meter wide mirror has the power to peer into the deepest corners of the universe. This telescope can solve the biggest questions, including those about black holes, distant galaxies, and the most profound query – is there life beyond Earth? This colossal telescope will feature 492 small hexagonal mirrors that will combine to form a single 30-meter primary mirror. India is responsible for ensuring the precise alignment of all these mirrors at the nano-meter level. Indian scientists and engineers are developing the opto-mechanical system, actuators, and control systems. Key institutions involved in this project include the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune, and the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) in Nainital.