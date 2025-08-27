India faces double tariff, PM Modi doesn’t take Trump call to signal ‘we won’t bow’

India's stance on Trump's tariffs has been clear from the beginning: it will not yield. PM Modi has also made it clear that even if India has to pay the price, he will not allow harm to come to the country's farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. According to German media, Trump called PM Modi four times in the past few weeks. Despite this, PM Modi did not answer the US President's calls. By doing so, PM Modi made it clear that India will not succumb to pressure from the tariffs.