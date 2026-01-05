Pulkit Desai Makes History, Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor of New Jersey's Parsippany

Pulkit Desai (Image: IANS)
A former US Navy serviceman of Indian origin, Pulkit Desai, has created new history. Desai, an expert in the field of technology, recently took the oath as the Mayor of Parsippany, New Jersey. With this, Desai, who won a very close electoral contest, has become the first Indian-American Mayor of this city.
Desai, the Democratic Party candidate, was initially trailing behind the Republican Party's James Barberio. However, after the counting of provisional and mail-in ballot votes, Desai moved ahead and secured victory. The margin between the two was very narrow. Along with Desai, his party has also won two council seats, giving his party complete control over the Township Council.
Desai took the oath of office as Mayor on Saturday. In his first interview after assuming office, Desai stated that his primary goal would be to manage the city's growing population while strengthening local services. Desai said, "Our main priority is to ensure that Parsippany develops smartly. We want to control the population growth here, but at the same time, we also want to foster better development in the commercial sector. We will focus on bringing new businesses to the city."
Desai further added that schools and public facilities would be of utmost importance in his government's policy. He said, "If the schools or the education board need anything, we will provide them with full funding." During media interactions, Desai also spoke about improving facilities such as roads, electricity, water, and public buildings.
It is noteworthy that Parsippany has a large population of Indian Americans. Desai acknowledged the importance of representation for these individuals but also emphasized treating everyone equally. He said, "I have to treat everyone equally." In his statement, Desai also mentioned that he sees himself as a representative voice for Indian Americans in the township.
