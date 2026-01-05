Pulkit Desai Makes History, Becomes First Indian-Origin Mayor of New Jersey's Parsippany

Desai took the oath of office as Mayor on Saturday. In his first interview after assuming office, Desai stated that his primary goal would be to manage the city's growing population while strengthening local services. Desai said, "Our main priority is to ensure that Parsippany develops smartly. We want to control the population growth here, but at the same time, we also want to foster better development in the commercial sector. We will focus on bringing new businesses to the city."