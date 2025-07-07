India Lifts Ban on Reuters Social Media Accounts After Roughly 24 Hours

The sudden ban on the International media agency Reuters’ social media account in India surprised many. The ban was imposed on Saturday evening, blocking Reuters’ X (formerly Twitter) account and preventing access for all Indian users. This led to widespread speculation on social media. However, the ban has since been lifted.
Following the ban on Reuters’ social media account, social media users began demanding a ban on Al-Jazeera’s website and social media presence. It is noteworthy that Al-Jazeera is often accused of promoting anti-India and anti-Hindu agendas.