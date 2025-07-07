7 July 2025,

India Lifts Ban on Reuters Social Media Accounts After Roughly 24 Hours

International media agency Reuters' social media account was temporarily banned in India. The ban has since been lifted.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Reuters social media account withheld in India
Reuters social media account withheld in India (Photo - Screenshot)

The sudden ban on the International media agency Reuters’ social media account in India surprised many. The ban was imposed on Saturday evening, blocking Reuters’ X (formerly Twitter) account and preventing access for all Indian users. This led to widespread speculation on social media. However, the ban has since been lifted.

Was the action at the government's behest?

The ban on Reuters’ social media account in India prompted questions about government involvement. However, the government clarified that it had not made any such request to the social media platform. The ban on Reuters’ social media account was later lifted at the government's behest.

Ban lifted after approximately 24 hours

The ban on Reuters’ social media account in India was imposed on Saturday evening, blocking access. The ban was lifted on Sunday evening, and the account was restored.

Calls for a ban on Al-Jazeera

Following the ban on Reuters’ social media account, social media users began demanding a ban on Al-Jazeera’s website and social media presence. It is noteworthy that Al-Jazeera is often accused of promoting anti-India and anti-Hindu agendas.

