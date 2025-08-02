India Rejects British Report, Questions its Credibility

The UK's Joint Committee on Human Rights recently released a report titled ‘Transnational Repression in the UK’, which includes India in its list of repressive countries. This naturally raises questions about the nature of this list. The British Joint Committee on Human Rights has published a list of 12 countries, claiming they are attempting to intimidate individuals residing in the UK and suppress their freedom of expression. India has now responded to this matter.
India has rejected the claims made in the British report. Responding to the report, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that the claims are unsubstantiated and based on dubious sources, primarily linked to banned organisations and individuals with a clear history of hostility towards India. Bagchi also questioned the report's credibility, given its reliance on disreputable sources.
Which countries are included in the British Joint Committee on Human Rights' list of repressive nations? Let's take a look.
1. India
2. China
3. Egypt
4. Bahrain
5. Eritrea
6. Iran
7. Pakistan
8. Russia
9. Rwanda
10. Saudi Arabia
11. Turkey
12. United Arab Emirates
In the British Joint Committee on Human Rights' list of repressive countries, the Khalistani organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’ is cited as evidence in the case of India. This organisation has been declared illegal by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) recently visited the UK. During his visit, he and British PM Keir Starmer (Keir Starmer) also signed an FTA (Free Trade Agreement) between India and the UK.