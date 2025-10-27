India-US Foreign Ministers Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Global Issues

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio comes at a time when India and the United States are reportedly close to a trade deal. Several rounds of discussions have already taken place between the trade teams of both nations. A recent media report suggests that both countries are nearing a trade agreement. Experts in the field of trade deals indicate that a trade agreement between India and the US could be finalised soon. Following this trade deal, US tariffs on India could potentially decrease from 50% to 15-16%.